Adverum Biotechnologies to Host a Conference Call and Webcast to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET to report its first quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on recent business progress.

The live audio webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-866-420-8347 (domestic) or 1-409-217-8241 (international) and refer to the "Adverum Biotechnologies' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call." It is recommended call participants dial in 15 minutes in advance. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:
Myesha Lacy
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
mlacy@adverum.com
1-650-649-1257

Media:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
1-646-876-5196

