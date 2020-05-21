Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Share:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 52 cents per share payable on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 15, 2020. Today's declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2020 to $1.04 per share, a 1.0% increase from 2019 and is the Corporation's 32nd consecutive year of increased regular dividends.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com