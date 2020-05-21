MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance Presents Virtual 2020 CEO Outlook

MILPITAS, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem



WHAT: Hosts the virtual 2020 CEO Outlook, moderated by Ed Sperling, editor-in-chief Semiconductor Engineering, and featuring six ESD Alliance Governing Council members. They are Arm 's Simon Segars, Joe Sawicki of Mentor, a Siemens Business , OneSpin 's Raik Brinkmann, John Kibarian from PDF Solutions , Prakash Narain of Real Intent and Silvaco 's Babak Taheri.



WHEN: Wednesday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m. P.D.T. until noon P.D.T. The online format will include a question-and-answer session at the end.



WHERE: Online. Registration is free of charge.



About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.



