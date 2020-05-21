Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size Worth USD 47.89 Billion by 2027; Cultivating Emphasis on Hygiene Maintenance in Medical Equipment to Improve Market Potential, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterile medical packaging market size is expected to reach USD 47.89 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growing cognizance about the advantageous properties of sterile medical packaging such as tear resistance, durability, breathability, and the superior microbial barrier will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Type (Thermoform, Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Sterile Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Wraps), By Sterilization Method (Chemical Sterilization, Radiation Sterilization, and High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization), By Application and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027" the market size stood 31.38 Billion in 2019. The escalating requirements for sterile medical packaging in numerous applications, involving in-vitro diagnostic products and surgical & medical instruments will have a positive impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Global COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market are:

Amcor Plc (Switzerland)



Placon (U.S.)



DuPont (U.S.)



Steripack Ltd. (Ireland)



Wipak Group (Finland)



Nelipak Healthcare (U.S.)



Tekni-Plex(U.S.)



Sonoco (U.S.)



BillerudKorsnäs AB (Sweden)



ProAmpac (U.S.)



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.)



Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd (UK)



Oliver Healthcare Packaging (U.S.)



GS Medical Packaging (Canada)



Orchid (U.S.)



Techinipaq Inc. (U.S.)



Others



Market Driver:

Growing Hygiene and Sterility in Medical Equipment to Stimulate Growth

The increasing prevalence of infectious and communicable diseases and viruses such as COVID-19, flu, tuberculosis, and SARS has led to improved hygiene in medical devices intending to prevent any contamination or spread of disease in patients. The focus towards robust packaging in medical devices such as syringes, needles, bandages, face masks, gloves, applicators, suction catheters, testing kits, and surgical sponges, will positively influence the market growth.

The packaging used in these devices necessitates effectual maintenance for sterility. Thus, the need for effective packaging solutions will propel the market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for single-use medical equipment owing to ethical and hygiene aspects for protection against the risks of disease transmission will foster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Market Restraint:

Implementation of Stringent laws to Diminish Market Development

The implementation of stringent regulatory standards in manufacturing to maintain the sterility of packed contents will consequently dampen the growth of the market. These stringent norms ensure that the packed devices or instruments do not experience any adverse reaction or damage such as wear and tear from any external force during transportation. EN ISO 11607 (part 1 and part 2) is the global standard that specifies the validation requirements of medical packaging systems used for sterilized medical devices or instruments. These validation requirements are used in various steps of packaging products such as material selection, design qualification, design testing & control, and process validation. The complexity of these standard rules will impede emerging players to invest in the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Well-Established Pharmaceutical Industry to Encourage Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 11.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the well-established pharmaceutical industry. The growing healthcare spending and surge in the patient population will contribute significantly to the market in the region. The outbreak of coronavirus will further enhance the development of the market in North America. Europe is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years owing to the rising use of medical equipment such as thermoform trays, sterile bottles & containers, vials & ampoules, and pre-fillable syringes, in various medical applications.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Plastics Glass Metal Paper & Paperboard Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Thermoform Trays Sterile Bottles & Containers Sterile Closures Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pre-Fillable Syringes Vials & Ampoules Blister & Clamshells Bags & Pouches Wraps Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sterilization Method

Chemical Sterilization Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Hydrogen Peroxide Others Radiation Sterilization Gamma Radiation E-beam Others High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization Steam Autoclave Dry Heat Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biological Surgical & Medical Instruments In-Vitro Diagnostic Products Medical Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Key Development:

June 2019: Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C., announced that it has acquired the Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe from Amcor. Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe will merge with Nelipak Corporation, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to expand its global presence and footprint in the industry.





