GOIP Appoints Three New Directors and Outlines its Strategy Going Forward

New York, NY, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GoIP Global Inc (OTC:GOIG) announced today the appointment of three new directors. The three new directors are Phil Scala, Justin Deutsch and Kenneth Orr. Bios on each are listed below. GoIP Global will change its name to TransWorld Holdings Inc. As previously announced, GoIP/TransWorld closed on an institutional funding. GoIP/TransWorld expects to update its financial filings and become a fully reporting company in short order. The TransWorld website can be found at www.transworldenterprises.com.



TransWorld's mission is to operate as a profitable holding company operating in a number of business segments, initially including transportation, simple technology services, consumer goods and active investments. TransWorld's primary focus is to bring value to its shareholders.

TransWorld is negotiating agreements to acquire two home delivery businesses which are both profitable, growing and opportunistic given new consumer buying habits. The Company expects to close a number of transactions this calendar year, all of which are expected to be accretive.

Kenneth Orr, GoIP's' Chairman and President, commented, "TransWorld's mission is to assemble a team of professionals and companies that are value driven and ‘profitable' and not speculative in natural. The goal is to build market cap through a series of accretive acquisitions, building real and sustainable shareholder value. TransWorld is in final discussions to acquire several Home Delivery businesses which are profitable, growing and timely in the current environment. We will remain industry agnostic while seeking opportunity for our company and expect to close several transactions this year." Continuing, Mr. Orr stated, "Specific to our new directors, Justin and Phil are wonderful additions and the first of several as we assemble a world class team to execute on our vision. Our Institutional funding partner is a top tier organization, and I thank them for their initial support, and look forward to growing together."

Kenneth Orr, Chairman and President

Kenneth Orr, founder and CEO of KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. has initiated numerous activist investments, all of which have outperformed the markets, proved profitable, and have provided Ken with specific skills and knowledge that can only be gained through experience. Mr. Orr acquired Herold Securities in 1994 and renamed the firm First Cambridge Securities. FCS established offices in New York City and Los Angeles. As Chief Executive Officer, Kenny built the firm to over 400 employees with more than 15,000 clients. Clearing through Bear Stearns, FCS quickly became one of Bear Stearn's largest correspondents. FCS was an underwriter, syndicate member and/or placement agent in billions of dollars' worth of IPOs, secondary offerings and private placements. In addition to brokerage services, FCS maintained a proprietary trading desk, fixed income department and a research department. Co-underwriters and/or syndicate members of FCS included Starr securities, Fagenson & Co., Merrill Lynch, Bear Stearns, Montgomery, and Rausher Pierce. Notable underwritings and/or investment focuses included Rentway, which later sold to Rent-A-Center in 2003, and Ivax Corporation, which sold to Teva in 2005, creating the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world. Kenneth Orr is a graduate of Tufts University (‘88 – Bachelor of Science), Columbia Business School (Value Investing) and Harvard Business School (Leading with Finance).

Philip P. Scala - Interim CEO and Board Member - Pathfinder Consultants International, Inc. | Founder & CEO - Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent

Prior to forming Pathfinder Consultants International, Philip Scala served the United States both as a Commissioned Officer in the US Army for five years followed by his 29 years of service with the FBI. Mr. Scala served in the United States Army from 1974 through 1979. He graduated from the Airborne, Ranger, and Pathfinder Schools (Honor Graduate) at the Fort Benning Infantry School, and served with the First of the Sixth Infantry, First Armored Division, in the Federal Republic of Germany (1974-1977). During his service, he was promoted to the rank of Captain. Upon acceptance in to the FBI academy, Captain Scala resigned his commission, and entered the FBI Academy located on the United States Marine Corps Base at Quantico, Virginia; graduating and being appointed as a Special Agent of the FBI, in April of 1979. Throughout his 29-year career with the FBI, he worked, supervised and lead investigations on nearly every type of federal crime, including securities fraud, white collar crime, money laundering, tax violations, narcotics, racketeering, homicide, violent crime, firearms, and public corruptions. Mr. Scala has been the recipient of numerous commendations and awards for outstanding service, notably the FBI Shield of Bravery, as a group commendation, as the SWAT team leader of the Al-Qaeda Bomb Factory Raid, on June 3, 1993. Mr. Scala was assigned to the Criminal Division of the New York Office. He served in numerous assignments within the Organized crime branch and was sent to the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California to gain proficiency in the Italian/ Sicilian languages. Mr. Scala participated in the investigations of the La Cosa Nostra Commission, "the murder of Paul Castellano", "the investigation, and cooperation of Sammy Gravano", the investigations and convictions of Gambino leaders, Neil Dellacroce, and John J. Gotti. As part of the investigations of the La Cosa Nostra, Mr. Scala and his team infiltrated both the Italian and Russian Mob which lead to numerous convictions for Tax Violations, Racketeering as well as change IRS code to prevent these activities in the future. In addition, he served five years in numerous undercover positions in the national security and criminal divisions.

Mr. Scala served 15 years in the New York SWAT team, including the leadership of the Brooklyn-Queens team and Senior team leader for the New York Division from 1990-1995. His training included certifications as Rappel-Master, Tactical Instructor, Sniper, and Firearms instructor. He has participated in numerous SWAT operations, arrests, skyjackings and raids, including the Hell's Angels HQ, the Atlanta Prison uprising, and the rescue of a mutinied oil tanker (Liberian-flagged, "Ypapanti"), in the Atlantic Ocean. In 1993, he led the raid on the Al-Qaeda bomb factory, where five terror operatives were arrested, and seized five explosive drums intended to destroy the United Nations, Federal Plaza, and the city's tunnels. On May 10, 1998, Mr. Scala was selected as a Supervisory Special Agent for the Gambino La Cosa Nostra Squad (C-16). During his tenure, the squad successfully investigated and prosecuted the Mob infiltration of Wall Street, the New York Waterfront investigation, "Murder Incorporated," labor racketeering, the NY Construction Industry, dismantlement of the Gambino family in NY and Sicily, the NBA referee case, and the largest consumers' fraud ($1 billion) in US history, which involved the mob's infiltration of the internet, telecommunications, and banking industries. From 2003-2008, Mr. Scala developed and implemented the NY Office's Leadership Development Program, which assisted relief supervisors develop excellence in leadership through mentoring, journalizing, "Best Practice" experiences, and accountability tools. The program was designed to be continuous, progressive, and measurable in assisting the FBI leaders maximize their leadership potential throughout their careers. Mr. Scala received his bachelor's degree and Master of Business Administration in accounting from St. John's University; he also earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from New York University.

JUSTIN E. DEUTSCH – Independent Board Member

Justin joined Weybosset Research & Management, LLC in October 2014 as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, he was an equity analyst and trader at Bay Crest Partners for five years, specializing in large cap companies. Justin has been instrumental in helping build portfolios at Weybosset – think, trains, truck engines, beer, industrial gasses, and retailing. Before Bay Crest, Justin worked as head trader and portfolio manager for Horn Capital Management, a hedge fund based in New York City. Justin received his BA from New York University and most recently attended the Harvard Kennedy Schools program, Investment Decisions and Behavioral Finance. He currently splits his time between New York and Providence.

About GoIP Global/ TransWorld Holdings Inc.

TransWorld will focus on acquiring controlling interests in profitable basic businesses. Initially, TransWorld will focus on acquiring transportation companies, simple technology service businesses and or consumer products businesses as well as making active investments. GoIP is in the process of changing its name to TransWorld Holdings Inc. www.transworldenterprises.com and will apply for a new symbol.

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of GoIP Global, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. GoIP Global, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of GoIP Global, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. GoIP Global, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond GoIP Global, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in GoIP Global, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by GoIP Global, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, GoIP Global, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match GoIP Global, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. GoIP Global, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

GoIP Global Inc

ko@transworldenterprises.com

1-917-268-0660