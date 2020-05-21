Tacton Smart Commerce Online Summit to Feature Speakers from Volvo and Siemens

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced it will host the Smart Commerce Online Summit , a virtual event taking place on May 26 at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. EDT). The event will provide strategies for manufacturers to meet growing digital demands and will feature presentations from executives at both Volvo and Siemens.



At the Tacton Smart Commerce Online Summit, global manufacturers will discuss how they are building the digital sales force of tomorrow, today. Presenters at this year's event include Joachim Bondeson, IT Portfolio Manager for Sales & Order Solutions at Volvo Penta; Christine Radke, Head of Tools Excellence and Digital Officer at Siemens; Frederic Laziou, CEO at Tacton; and Nils Olsson, Chief Evangelist at Tacton.

Registration for the online event can be found here .

Tacton's Smart Commerce Online Summit is tailored to help decision-makers and business strategists use innovative digital solutions to develop new business models and generate growth. Practical presentations will provide valuable insights and information on the trends in digital sales. Attendees will learn:

Why digital sales has become one of the central pillars of corporate strategy for manufacturers

Which tools best in class manufacturers use to implement smart commerce strategies

What challenges different categories of tools address in digital transformation journeys

How manufacturers have successfully established digital commerce strategies globally, and the impact those strategies have had on costs, revenues, and profits

For more information, or to register to attend, visit www.tacton.com/smart-commerce-online-summit .

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

