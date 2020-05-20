Market Overview

JOYY Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2020 6:00pm
GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) ("JOYY" or the "Company," formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020. 

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 49.6% to RMB7,149.4 million (US$1,009.7 million) from RMB4,780.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.1 was RMB386.7 million (US$54.6 million), compared to RMB3,120.4 million in the corresponding period of 20192.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.3 was RMB428.9 million (US$60.6 million), compared to RMB653.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc ("Bigo").

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

  • Global average mobile MAUs4 reached 520.1 million, among that 77.0% were from markets outside of China.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee (formerly known as Like) increased by 121.9% to 131.6 million from 59.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 33.4% to 177.6 million from 133.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, among that (i) 119.8 million were from China, including 45.1 million from YY, which increased by 21.7% year over year, and 74.7 million from Huya, which increased by 38.6% year over year; and (ii) 57.7 million were from outside of China, including 26.7 million from Bigo Live, which increased by 37.8% year over year, and 31.0 million from HAGO, which increased by 36.3% year over year.
  • Average mobile MAUs of imo was 211.0 million.
  • Total number of paying users5 of YY decreased by 3.6% to 4.0 million from 4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.
  • Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 13.0% to 6.1 million from 5.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, "First and foremost, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our global teams. Your resilience, ingenuity, and dedication have enabled us to continue delivering strong operating and financial results despite the global challenging macro environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mr. Li continued, "During the first quarter, our dual-engine growth strategy of combining living streaming with short-form videos continued to produce good results across all of our business segments. Bigo Live, our global live streaming platform, achieved 37.8% year-over-year MAU growth with our continuous global expansion. Driven by the rapid growth of Bigo Live in the developed market, the live streaming revenues of Bigo segment increased 92.4% to RMB1,972.3 million (US$278.5 million) in the first quarter. 6 Also, Likee, our global short-form video platform, grew its MAUs by 121.9% year over year as it accelerated its expansion in developed markets and further strengthened its leading position in the key developing markets. In addition, Hago is entering into a new growth phase to become a vibrant social network platform for young generation with solid progress in monetization. Meanwhile, YY Live further cemented its domestic market leadership in China by launching innovative virtual entertainment events and upgrading its live streaming content. Looking ahead, as the consumption of live streaming and short-form video services becomes increasingly prevalent around the globe, we aim to stay at the forefront of this growth surge as we continue to build technology platforms, connect users, offer more diverse and tailored content, and bring joyful and youthful experiences to people everywhere."

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of JOYY, further commented, "We started the year with solid first quarter results despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainties. During the first quarter, we grew our total revenues by 49.6% year over year to RMB7,149.4 million, exceeding the high-end of our previous guidance. For now, the adverse impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic to our operation have been relatively mild, as the demand for online entertainment content and engaging social media networks remained resilient. We are confident that our abundant cash reserves, efficient operations, and prudent investment approach have laid a solid foundation for our next phase of global growth and attractive shareholder returns."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NET REVENUES
Net revenues increased by 49.6% to RMB7,149.4 million (US$1,009.7 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB4,780.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues and the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo.

Live streaming revenues increased by 50.6% to RMB6,756.3 million (US$954.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB4,485.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily attributable to the continued live streaming revenues growth in both Huya segment and Bigo segment.

Other revenues increased by 33.0% to RMB393.2 million (US$55.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB295.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Bigo.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues increased by 56.5% to RMB4,945.8 million (US$698.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB3,160.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to RMB3,549.4 million (US$501.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB2,524.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB528.1 million (US$74.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB297.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, as the overseas user base and time spent continued to expand following the consolidation of Bigo.

Gross profit increased by 36.0% to RMB2,203.6 million (US$311.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB1,620.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Gross margin was 30.8% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 33.9% in the corresponding period of 2019. The gross margin contraction was primarily caused by the fact that Huya and Bigo segments had lower gross margins but contributed significantly greater portions of net revenues in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

OPERATING INCOME
Operating expenses were RMB2,049.4 million (US$289.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,215.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB1,038.8 million (US$146.7 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB 534.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the Company's increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the consolidation of Bigo. Research and development expenses increased to RMB722.2 million (US$102.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB 404.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mostly due to the increase in salaries caused primarily by the consolidation of Bigo.

Operating income was RMB186.4 million (US$26.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB473.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Operating margin was 2.6% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 9.9% in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the consolidation of Bigo and other overseas expansion initiatives.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was RMB613.2 million (US$86.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB717.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin8 was 8.6% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 15.0% in the corresponding period of 2019.

NET INCOME
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB386.7 million (US$54.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3,120.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net margin was 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 65.3% in the corresponding period of 2019. The high net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. and high net margin in the first quarter of 2019 were mainly due to the remeasurement gain of the Company's previously held interests in Bigo amounting to RMB2,669.3 million. The higher effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company did not receive much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo's business was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB428.9 million (US$60.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB653.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin9 was 6.0% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 13.7% in the corresponding period of 2019.

NET INCOME PER ADS
Diluted net income per ADS10 was RMB4.49 (US$0.63) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB44.55 in the corresponding period of 2019. The high diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2019 was mainly due to the remeasurement gain of the Company's previously held interests in Bigo amounting to RMB2,669.3 million.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was RMB4.80 (US$0.68) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB9.32 in the corresponding period of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB26,567.1 million (US$3,752.0 million). For the first quarter of 2020, net cash from operating activities was RMB373.7 million (US$52.8 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,610.4 million common shares, or the equivalent of 80.5 million ADSs, outstanding.

Business Outlook
This forecast no longer takes the operating results of Huya into account as the Company no longer consolidates the operating results of HUYA Inc. For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB5.00 billion and RMB5.15 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 16.7% to 20.2%, excluding the revenue contribution from Huya in the same period of last year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere.

Recent Developments
On April 3, 2020, the Company announced that it had transferred 16,523,819 Class B ordinary shares of HUYA Inc. to Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$262.6 million in cash, pursuant to Tencent's exercise of its option to purchase additional shares of Huya from the Company. The purchase price was determined based on the average closing prices of Huya's American depositary shares in the last 20 trading days prior to the receipt of Tencent's written exercise notice by JOYY and Huya in accordance with Huya's second amended and restated shareholders agreement dated March 8, 2018. As a result of the closing of the share transfer, Tencent increased its voting power in Huya to 50.1% on a fully-diluted basis, or 50.9% calculated based on the total issued and outstanding shares of Huya. Upon the completion of the share transfer, Huya Inc. ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and the Company will account for the investment in Huya using the equity method. As a result, the Company no longer consolidates financial statements of Huya, starting from the second quarter of 2020. The financial information of Huya will be presented in discontinued operations and will not be presented as a separate segment starting from the second quarter of 2020.

The Company today announced that its board of directors has authorized to extend its existing share repurchase plan, as previously approved by the board of directors in August 2019, for another 12-month period upon its original expiry date under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares between August 2019 and August 2021. The share repurchases may continue to be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. JOYY's board of directors will review the share repurchase plan periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing funds. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had repurchased approximately US$45.4 million of its shares.

Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #5179302

All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: 
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5179302

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

The replay will be accessible through May 28, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:  #5179302

Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China. In addition, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; imo, a global video communication app and other social applications. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JOYY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY's goals and strategies; JOYY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of JOYY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "JOYY Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Matthew Zhao
Maggie Yan
Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000
Email: IR@YY.com 

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611
Email: IR@YY.com

_______________________________

1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.

2 The high net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. in the first quarter of 2019 was mainly due to the remeasurement gain of the Company's previously held interests in Bigo amounting to RMB2,669.3 million.

3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, fair value change on derivatives, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB42.2 million (US$6.0 million) and reversal of RMB2,466.9 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY's platforms at least once during the period presented.

6 Assuming that the acquisition of Bigo Inc had occurred on January 1, 2019, the pro forma live streaming revenues of Bigo segment would be RMB1,025.4 million and the live streaming revenue growth rate of Bigo will be 92.4% in the first quarter.

7 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

9 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

 

JOYY INC.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    December
 31,
2019 		   March
31,
2020		   March
31,
2020
    RMB   RMB   US$
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   3,893,538   4,018,886   567,575
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   4,892   4,892   691
Short-term deposits   16,770,885   16,338,279   2,307,406
Restricted short-term deposits   653,034   303,018   42,794
Short-term investments   5,622,189   5,902,064   833,531
Accounts receivable, net   762,018   898,513   126,894
Amounts due from related parties   17,262   38,372   5,419
Financing receivables, net   105,344   42,556   6,010
Prepayments and other current assets   970,807   922,815   130,327
             
Total current assets   28,799,969   28,469,395   4,020,647
             
Non-current assets            
Deferred tax assets   127,635   162,048   22,886
Investments   2,362,907   2,999,788   423,651
Property and equipment, net   2,256,360   2,329,767   329,026
Land use rights, net   1,736,544   1,724,520   243,549
Intangible assets, net   3,179,863   3,039,279   429,228
Right-of-use assets, net   275,607   277,360   39,171
Goodwill   12,947,192   13,149,132   1,857,012
Financing receivables, net   129,380   129,380   18,272
Other non-current assets   394,026   408,745   57,726
             
Total non-current assets   23,409,514   24,220,019   3,420,521
             
Total assets   52,209,483   52,689,414   7,441,168
             
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   124,551   132,081   18,653
Deferred revenue   1,343,308   1,230,003   173,710
Advances from customers   150,091   141,108   19,928
Income taxes payable   451,623   472,801   66,772
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   4,673,000   4,271,030   603,185
Amounts due to related parties   222,281   161,038   22,743
Lease liabilities due within one year   115,564   131,473   18,568
Short-term loans   557,203   370,565   52,334
             
Total current liabilities   7,637,621   6,910,099   975,893
             
Non-current liabilities            
Convertible bonds   5,008,571   5,190,612   733,054
Lease liabilities   162,779   156,184   22,057
Deferred revenue   240,541   244,366   34,511
Deferred tax liabilities   264,639   274,783   38,807
Other non-current liabilities   11,495   5,689   803
             
Total non-current liabilities   5,688,025   5,871,634   829,232
             
Total liabilities   13,325,646   12,781,733   1,805,125
             

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    December
31,
2019		     March
 31,
2020		     March
 31,
2020		  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
           
Mezzanine equity   466,071     483,634     68,302  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,301,845,404 shares issued and 1,293,162,504 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 1,303,271,424 shares issued and  1,283,903,148 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020, respectively)   80     80     11  
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively)   24     24      3  
Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 8,682,900 and 19,368,276 shares held as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively)   (168,072 )   (320,858 )   (45,314 )
Additional paid-in capital   21,921,562     22,189,916     3,133,815  
Statutory reserves   149,961     149,961     21,179  
Retained earnings   10,272,122     10,638,829     1,502,492  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   890,209     1,191,898     168,328  
           
Total JOYY Inc.'s shareholders' equity   33,065,886     33,849,850     4,780,514  
           
Non-controlling interests   5,351,880     5,574,197     787,227  
           
Total shareholders' equity(1)   38,417,766     39,424,047     5,567,741  
           
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and          
shareholders' equity   52,209,483     52,689,414     7,441,168  
           
           


(1) On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC326, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative-effect adjustment to shareholders' equity, amounting to RMB12.1 million, was recognized as of January 1, 2020.
   

 

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    March
 31,
2019		     December
31,
2019		     March
 31,
2020		     March
 31,
2020		  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
           
Net revenues          
Live streaming   4,485,020     7,146,572     6,756,251     954,165  
Others   295,564     471,587     393,194     55,530  
           
Total net revenues   4,780,584     7,618,159     7,149,445     1,009,695  
           
Cost of revenues(1)   (3,160,325 )   (5,101,009 )   (4,945,823 )   (698,484 )
           
Gross profit   1,620,259     2,517,150     2,203,622     311,211  
           
Operating expenses(1)          
Research and development expenses   (404,736 )   (802,267 )   (722,222 )   (101,997 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (534,236 )   (1,026,417 )   (1,038,800 )   (146,707 )
General and administrative expenses   (276,424 )   (468,264 )   (288,342 )   (40,722 )
           
Total operating expenses   (1,215,396 )   (2,296,948 )   (2,049,364 )   (289,426 )
           
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business       82,699     -     -  
Other income   68,688     59,290     32,137     4,539  
           
Operating income   473,551     362,191     186,395     26,324  
           
Other non-operating expenses   -     -     (22,010 )   (3,108 )
Interest expense   (6,219 )   (124,574 )   (124,515 )   (17,585 )
Interest income and investment income   148,289     225,531     200,133     28,264  
Foreign currency exchange gain (losses), net   1,333     (21,731 )   (13,404 )   (1,893 )
Gain on disposal of investments   -     -     108,903     15,380  
Gain on fair value change of investments   2,649,843     26,670     335,954     47,446  
Fair value change on derivatives   -     (14,258 )   10,346     1,461  
           
Income before income tax expenses   3,266,797     453,829     681,802     96,289  
           
Income tax expenses   (123,971 )   (192,184 )   (182,012 )   (25,705 )
           
Income before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   3,142,826     261,645     499,790     70,584  
           
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   7,156     3,176     (13,104 )   (1,851 )
           
Net income   3,149,982     264,821     486,686     68,733  
           
Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   29,549     92,024     100,021     14,126  
           
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   3,120,433     172,797     386,665     54,607  
           
Less: Accretion of subsidiaries' redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   9,365     9,790     9,705     1,371  
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary's Series A Preferred Shares   6,730     7,036     6,975     985  
           
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   3,104,338     155,971     369,985     52,251  
                         

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended  
    March
 31,
2019		   December
31,
2019		   March
 31,
2020		   March
 31,
2020		  
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$  
                   
 

Net income per ADS		                  
—Basic   44.93   1.95   4.63   0.65  
—Diluted   44.55   1.87   4.49   0.63  
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income  per ADS                  
—Basic   69,097,090   79,917,791   79,980,844   79,980,844  
—Diluted   69,640,885   81,102,544   81,410,241   81,410,241  
                   

(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

    Three Months Ended  
    March
 31,
2019		   December
 31
2019		   March
 31,
2020		   March
31,
2020		  
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$  
                   
PRC   4,189,410   5,701,605   5,051,165   713,361  
Non-PRC   295,610   1,444,967   1,705,086   240,804  
                   

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended  
    March
 31,
2019		   December
 31
2019		   March
 31,
2020		   March
31,
2020		  
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$  
                   
Cost of revenues   14,309   30,733   26,529   3,747  
Research and development expenses   70,607   145,887   124,323   17,558  
Sales and marketing expenses   1,976   4,647   4,493   635  
General and administrative expenses   94,877   73,195   85,252   12,040  
                   

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended  
    March
31,
2019		     December
31,
2019		     March
 31,
2020		     March
31,
2020		  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
                   
Operating income   473,551     362,191     186,395     26,324  
Share-based compensation expenses   181,769     254,462     240,597     33,980  
Impairment of goodwill and investments   -     52,334     -     -  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -      (82,699 )   -     -  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   62,000     194,982     186,189     26,295  
                         
                   
Non-GAAP operating income   717,320     781,270     613,181     86,599  


Net income   3,149,982     264,821     486,686     68,733  
Share-based compensation expenses   181,769     254,462     240,597     33,980  
Impairment of goodwill and investments   -     52,334     -     -  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -     (82,699 )   -     -  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   62,000     194,982     186,189     26,295  
Gain on disposal of investments   -     -     (108,903 )   (15,380 )
Gain on fair value change of investments(1)   (2,649,843 )   (26,670 )   (335,954 )   (47,446 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(1)   (5,495 )   2,060     2,433     344  
Fair value change on derivatives   -     14,258     (10,346 )   (1,461 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value   -     102,510     102,242     14,439  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (16,996 )   (30,889 )   21,095     2,979  
           
Non-GAAP net income   721,417     745,169     584,039     82,483  


Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   3,104,338     155,971     369,985     52,251  
Share-based compensation expenses   181,769     254,462     240,597     33,980  
Impairment of goodwill and investments   -     52,334     -     -  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -     (82,699 )   -     -  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   62,000     194,982     186,189     26,295  
Gain on disposal of investments   -     -     (108,903 )   (15,380 )
Gain on fair value change of investments   (2,649,843 )   (26,670 )   (335,954 )   (47,446 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   (5,495 )   2,060     2,433     344  
Fair value change on derivatives   -     14,258     (10,346 )   (1,461 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value   -     102,510     102,242     14,439  
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders   16,095     16,826     16,680     2,356  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (16,996 )   (30,889 )   21,095     2,979  
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss (gain) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   (38,346 )   (52,381 )   (55,108 )   (7,783 )
           
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   653,522     600,764     428,910     60,574  


Non-GAAP net income per ADS                        
—Basic   9.46     7.52     5.36     0.76  
—Diluted   9.32     6.70     4.80     0.68  
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP  net income per ADS                        
—Basic   69,097,090      79,917,791     79,980,844     79,980,844  
—Diluted   69,640,885      91,529,644     91,837,341     91,837,341  


(1) Gain (loss) on fair value change of equity investees' investments was reclassified to the Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments from Gain on fair value change of investments.
   

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
       

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020
               
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Elimination(1)     Total     Total  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
               
Net revenues              
Live streaming   2,509,431     2,274,490     1,972,330     -     6,756,251     954,165  
Others   121,141     137,458     134,595     -     393,194     55,530  
               
Total net revenues   2,630,572     2,411,948     2,106,925     -     7,149,445     1,009,695  
               
Cost of revenues(2)   (1,540,085 )   (1,937,145 )   (1,468,593 )   -     (4,945,823 )   (698,484 )
               
Gross profit   1,090,487     474,803     638,332     -     2,203,622     311,211  
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses   (269,811 )   (156,058 )   (296,353 )   -     (722,222 )   (101,997 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (258,994 )   (106,536 )   (673,270 )   -     (1,038,800 )   (146,707 )
General and administrative expenses   (114,940 )   (90,206 )   (83,196 )   -     (288,342 )   (40,722 )
               
Total operating expenses   (643,745 )   (352,800 )   (1,052,819 )   -     (2,049,364 )   (289,426 )
               
Other income   14,710     11,327     6,100     -     32,137     4,539  
               
Operating income (loss)   461,452     133,330     (408,387 )   -     186,395     26,324  
               
Other non-operating expenses   (10,000 )   (10,010 )   (2,000 )   -     (22,010 )   (3,108 )
Interest expenses   (122,238 )   -     (16,050 )   13,773     (124,515 )   (17,585 )
Interest income and investment income   127,592     85,740     574     (13,773 )   200,133     28,264  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net   (5,436 )   (1,425 )   (6,543 )   -     (13,404 )   (1,893 )
Fair value change on derivatives   10,346     -     -     -     10,346     1,461  
Gain on disposal of investments   108,903     -     -     -     108,903     15,380  
Gain on fair value change of investments   333,794     2,160     -     -     335,954     47,446  
               
Income (loss) before income tax expenses   904,413     209,795     (432,406 )   -     681,802     96,289  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits   (163,393 )   (37,556 )   18,937     -     (182,012 )   (25,705 )
               
Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   741,020     172,239     (413,469 )   -     499,790     70,584  
               
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (12,091 )   (1,013 )   -     -     (13,104 )   (1,851 )
               
Net income (loss)   728,929     171,226     (413,469 )   -     486,686     68,733  
               


   
(1) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
   
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020
     
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Total     Total
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$
                             
Cost of revenues   2,732     14,880     8,917     26,529     3,747
Research and development expenses   20,398     36,323     67,602     124,323     17,558
Sales and marketing expenses   793     2,578     1,122     4,493     635
General and administrative expenses   36,768     40,050     8,434     85,252     12,040
                             

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020
     
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Total     Total  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
                         
Operating income (loss)   461,452     133,330     (408,387 )   186,395     26,324  
Share-based compensation expenses   60,691     93,831     86,075     240,597     33,980  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -     -     186,189     186,189     26,295  
                         
                         
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   522,143     227,161     (136,123 )   613,181     86,599  


Net income (loss)   728,929     171,226     (413,469 )   486,686     68,733  
Share-based compensation expenses   60,691     93,831     86,075     240,597     33,980  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -     -     186,189     186,189     26,295  
Gain on disposal of investments   (108,903 )   -     -     (108,903 )   (15,380 )
Gain on fair value change of investments   (333,794 )   (2,160 )   -     (335,954 )   (47,446 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   2,433     -     -     2,433     344  
Fair value change on derivatives   (10,346 )   -     -     (10,346 )   (1,461 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value   102,242     -     -     102,242     14,439  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   44,747     540     (24,192 )   21,095     2,979  
             
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   485,999     263,437     (165,397 )   584,039     82,483  
             

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
       

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019
               
    YY(1)     Huya     Bigo     Elimination(2)     Total     Total  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
               
Net revenues              
Live streaming   3,161,700     2,346,141     1,638,731     -     7,146,572     1,026,541  
Others   184,708     121,329     165,550     -     471,587     67,739  
               
Total net revenues   3,346,408     2,467,470     1,804,281     -     7,618,159     1,094,280  
               
Cost of revenues(3)   (1,842,255 )   (2,000,909 )   (1,257,845 )   -     (5,101,009 )   (732,714 )
               
Gross profit   1,504,153     466,561     546,436     -     2,517,150     361,566  
Operating expenses(3)              
Research and development expenses   (321,240 )   (178,290 )   (302,737 )   -     (802,267 )   (115,238 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (299,985 )   (118,324 )   (608,108 )   -     (1,026,417 )   (147,436 )
General and administrative expenses   (245,533 )   (96,367 )   (126,364 )   -     (468,264 )   (67,262 )
               
Total operating expenses   (866,758 )   (392,981 )   (1,037,209 )   -     (2,296,948 )   (329,936 )
               
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   82,699     -     -     -     82,699     11,879  
Other income   29,929     28,046     1,315     -     59,290     8,516  
               
Operating income (loss)   750,023     101,626     (489,458 )   -     362,191     52,025  
               
Interest expenses   (123,570 )   -     (15,282 )   14,278     (124,574 )   (17,894 )
Interest income and investment income   150,749     88,346     714     (14,278 )   225,531     32,396  
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net   (2,221 )   99     (19,609 )   -     (21,731 )   (3,121 )
Fair value change on derivatives   (14,258 )   -     -     -     (14,258 )   (2,048 )
Gain on fair value change of investments   26,670     -     -     -     26,670     3,831  
               
Income (loss) before income tax expenses   787,393      190,071     (523,635 )   -     453,829     65,189  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits   (170,114 )   (27,599 )   5,529     -     (192,184 )   (27,606 )
               
Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   617,279     162,472     (518,106 )   -     261,645     37,583  
               
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   5,978     (2,802 )   -     -     3,176     456  
               
Net income (loss)   623,257      159,670     (518,106 )   -     264,821     38,039  
               


(1) In 2019 the segment of "YY Live" was renamed as "YY".
(2) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
   


    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019
     
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Total     Total
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$
                             
Cost of revenues   7,189     14,806     8,738     30,733     4,415
Research and development expenses   38,211     36,369     71,307     145,887     20,955
Sales and marketing expenses   917     2,640     1,090     4,647     667
General and administrative expenses   35,433     28,370     9,392     73,195     10,514
                             

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019
     
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Total     Total  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
               
Operating income (loss)   750,023     101,626     (489,458 )   362,191     52,025  
Share-based compensation expenses   81,750     82,185     90,527     254,462     36,551  
Impairment of goodwill and investments   52,334     -     -     52,334     7,517  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   (82,699 )   -     -     (82,699 )   (11,879 )
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -     -     194,982     194,982     28,007  
                               
               
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   801,408     183,811     (203,949 )   781,270     112,221  
               
               
Net income (loss)   623,257     159,670     (518,106 )   264,821     38,039  
Share-based compensation expenses   81,750     82,185     90,527     254,462     36,551  
Impairment of goodwill and investments   52,334     -     -     52,334     7,517  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   (82,699 )   -     -     (82,699 )   (11,879 )
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -     -     194,982     194,982     28,007  
Gain on fair value change of investments   (26,670 )   -     -     (26,670 )   (3,831 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   2,060     -     -     2,060     296  
Fair value change on derivatives   14,258     -     -     14,258     2,048  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value   102,510     -     -     102,510     14,725  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   9,235     -     (40,124 )   (30,889 )   (4,437 )
               
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   776,035     241,855     (272,721 )   745,169     107,036  
               
               

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2019
               
    YY(1)     Huya     Bigo(2)     Elimination(3)     Total     Total  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
               
Net revenues              
Live streaming   2,566,523     1,552,482     366,015     -     4,485,020     668,289  
Others   186,733     78,996     29,835     -     295,564     44,040  
               
Total net revenues   2,753,256     1,631,478     395,850     -     4,780,584     712,329  
               
Cost of revenues(4)   (1,548,046 )   (1,358,105 )   (254,174 )   -     (3,160,325 )   (470,903 )
               
Gross profit   1,205,210     273,373     141,676     -     1,620,259     241,426  
Operating expenses(4)              
Research and development expenses   (235,502 )   (90,044 )   (79,190 )   -     (404,736 )   (60,308 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (266,317 )   (78,164 )   (189,755 )   -     (534,236 )   (79,604 )
General and administrative expenses   (163,364 )   (85,811 )   (27,249 )   -     (276,424 )   (41,188 )
               
Total operating expenses   (665,183 )   (254,019 )   (296,194 )   -     (1,215,396 )   (181,100 )
               
Other income   58,066     8,864     1,758     -     68,688     10,235  
               
Operating income (loss)   598,093     28,218     (152,760 )   -     473,551     70,561  
               
Interest expenses   (6,219 )   -     (1,395 )   1,395     (6,219 )   (927 )
Interest income and investment income   94,745     54,585     354     (1,395 )   148,289     22,096  
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain,  net   (965 )   (374 )   2,672     -     1,333     199  
Gain on fair value change of investments   2,649,843     -     -     -     2,649,843     394,839  
               
Income (loss) before income tax expenses   3,335,497     82,429     (151,129 )   -     3,266,797     486,768  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits   (110,380 )   (18,968 )   5,377     -     (123,971 )   (18,472 )
               
Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   3,225,117     63,461     (145,752 )   -     3,142,826     468,296  
               
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   7,157     (1 )   -     -     7,156     1,066  
               
Net income (loss)   3,232,274     63,460     (145,752 )   -     3,149,982     469,362  
               


(1) In 2019 the segment of "YY Live" was renamed as "YY".
(2) On March 4, 2019, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo's financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in JOYY's consolidated financial statements.
(3) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
(4) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
   


    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2019
     
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Total     Total
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$
                             
Cost of revenues   7,224     4,020     3,065     14,309     2,132
Research and development expenses   25,992     11,824     32,791     70,607     10,521
Sales and marketing expenses   552     904     520     1,976     294
General and administrative expenses   38,194     51,078     5,605     94,877     14,137
                             

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2019
     
    YY     Huya     Bigo     Total     Total  
    RMB     RMB     RMB     RMB     US$  
               
Operating income (loss)   598,093     28,218     (152,760 )   473,551     70,561  
Share-based compensation expense   71,962     67,826     41,981     181,769     27,084  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -     -     62,000     62,000     9,238  
               
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   670,055     96,044     (48,779 )   717,320     106,883  
               
               
Net income (loss)   3,232,274     63,460     (145,752 )   3,149,982     469,362  
Share-based compensation expenses   71,962     67,826     41,981     181,769     27,084  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -     -     62,000     62,000     9,238  
Gain on fair value change of investments   (2,649,843 )   -     -     (2,649,843 )   (394,839 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   (5,495 )   -     -     (5,495 )   (819 )
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (7,479 )   -     (9,517 )   (16,996 )   (2,532 )
               
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   641,419     131,286     (51,288 )   721,417     107,494  
               
               

