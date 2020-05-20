Market Overview

CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQGM:CBFV), the holding company for Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.24 quarterly cash dividend per outstanding share of common stock, payable on or about June 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2020.

About CB Financial Services, Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank located in Washington, Pennsylvania. Community Bank operates twenty offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, seven offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

Contact:
Barron P. McCune, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (724) 225-2400
Fax: (724) 225-4903

