Golden Leaf Holdings to Report First Quarter Earnings

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("Golden Leaf" or the "Company") (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2020 on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 after market close. All figures in USD unless otherwise noted.



The Company will host a conference call for investors to discuss the results on Thursday, May 21st at 5:30 PM ET. Please visit click here to register and stream the call, or use the following phone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-800-458-4148

Toll/International: 1-323-794-2093

A replay of the call will be available at 8:30 PM ET on May 21st and will be accessible until June 4th, 2020. For access to replay:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 5528535

Replay Expiry: June 4th, 2020 11:59 PM ET

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with 7 dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit http://www.glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

971-371-2685

ir@goldenleafholdings.com

