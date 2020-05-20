Howard Lamar Joins Truxton Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company announced today that Howard H. Lamar III has been elected to its Board of Directors at its annual shareholder meeting.



Mr. Lamar is currently a Member/Partner at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC where he serves as legal counsel to numerous client organizations and as a member of the firm's Executive Committee. In this capacity, he is a regular advisor to CEOs and Boards of Directors for multiple public and private companies, located in Middle Tennessee and nationally.

"We are fortunate to have another accomplished Nashville leader join our team" said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO. "He brings extensive experience in the areas of corporate governance, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions, advising on a broad range of deal sizes and deal types across many industries."

Mr. Lamar earned his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, American Bar Association, and American Health Lawyers Association (AHLA). Mr. Lamar has received numerous industry accolades, most recently Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America©, Mid-South Super Lawyers, and Business Tennessee "Best 150 Lawyers in Tennessee," to name a few.

After over a decade each of service to Truxton, David Brewster ("Bruce") Dobie and Stanley ("Stan") M. Ezell have decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. Truxton deeply appreciates their service and numerous contributions made during their tenures as directors.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.