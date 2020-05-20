Market Overview

Ingalls Shipbuilding to Host Drive-In Hiring Event

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division will host a drive-in hiring event for job seekers from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, May 22 on Singing River Island.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters and shipbuilders in person without having to exit their vehicle.

"We are exploring innovative hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer," said Edmond Hughes, vice president of human resources and administration at Ingalls. "This event allows us to efficiently interface with interested applicants while practicing safe social distancing."

Attendees will enter the drive-in event at USS Wisconsin Loop on Singing River Island in Pascagoula. Each hiring station set up around the loop will represent a different shipbuilding craft.

To pre-register for this event, visit ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/wearehiring.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323 

Primary Logo

