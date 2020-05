WILLIS TOWERS WATSON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of WLTW and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aon plc.



On March 9, 2020, Willis Towers Watson announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Aon plc for approximately $30 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Willis Towers Watson's stockholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock fore each share of Willis Towers Watson common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Willis Tower Watson's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Willis Towers Watson's stockholders.

