Fulcrum Partners Helping CPA Firms Serve Clients During Post-Pandemic Transition

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing Director & Partner, Bruce Brownell , will represent Fulcrum Partners at the upcoming BDO Alliance Southeast Regional Meeting. Scheduled for June 25, the event will be conducted virtually, starting at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.



The mini-conference will kick off with a panel discussion targeted to help BDO Alliance CPA firms in addressing the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific discussion topics include: the impact of COVID-19 on internal and external communications, remote working and technology, personnel and work hours, team engagement, cash flow, client service, business development and other aspects of firm operations; guidance for leading your own firm and your client firms through the challenge and an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted firms, local markets and the accounting industry as a whole.

Bruce Brownell will participate in the second of two panel discussions, which will focus on BRN (BDO's Business Resources Network) Alliance firms. Among the topics Bruce and other panelists will address are service offerings to assist with post-pandemic recovery for clients, including issues of workforce/HR, regulatory, cash flow, operations, technology and other relevant issues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a lasting effect on broad executive compensation issues, including incentive strategies, retirement preparedness and a much more heightened need for serious financial education," said Bruce Brownell. "Pay elements may shift, risk tolerances may be lower and guarantees more coveted. We hope to provide discussion topics for CPA advisors and CPA firms so they can proactively rethink compensation structures sooner rather than later."

Joining Bruce will be panelists from The Capsa Group, LLC; LSQ Funding Group, L.C.; Reflective Energy Solutions LLC and OnDefend Services, LLC.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC: Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/.

About the BDO Alliance USA: The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC . Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

