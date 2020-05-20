SRS Real Estate Partners Opens Las Vegas Office; Taps Leading Retail Real Estate Professional to Lead

Dallas, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is pleased to welcome Frank Volk as managing principal to their newest office in Las Vegas. He will lead SRS' twenty-seventh office and establish SRS' presence in the Las Vegas Valley. As a global leader in hospitality and tourism, Las Vegas is a great match for retail and a natural expansion for SRS' footprint in North America.

With more than 15 years of experience in the Las Vegas market, Frank is considered an authority on retail in Las Vegas' tourist areas, including the Las Vegas Strip. Currently serving as a consultant for three hotel and casino projects in Las Vegas, Frank has a unique talent and intuition for planning, merchandising, and leasing retail projects affiliated with the hospitality and gaming industries. Most recently with Newmark Knight Frank, via the RKF acquisition, he worked on many notable projects such as the marketing and leasing of 1.8 million square feet of retail and restaurant space at Town Square, a mixed-use project at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip. He also worked on the leasing of UnCommons, a first-of-its-kind mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, and The Village, a premier mixed-use development in Henderson, Nevada.

Frank has represented many national and local tenants such as Uniqlo, Nordstrom Rack, Michael Jordan Steakhouse, Club Tattoo, Five Guys, The Standard Hotels, and Walk-Ons. He has also worked with Marshall Retail Group, America's leading specialty retailer in the airport and casino-resort marketplace. Over his career, Frank has completed transactions valued in excess of $1 billion, creating more than $1.5 billion in equity on behalf of the various project owners.

SRS Real Estate Partners has seen substantial growth over the past five years with the implementation of eight new offices, including both Las Vegas and Washington D.C. this year. Within that time period, SRS has met the evolving needs of the industry with new services and specialty groups, such as SRS' Signature Group, which serves clients seeking high-street, "A" mall, lifestyle, premium outlet, and design/arts district environments nationwide.

"Frank came highly recommended and is one of our most strategic and opportunistic hires in years. Some might think we're crazy to launch a new office in Vegas in the middle of the pandemic, but with an industry veteran like Frank, combined with a company like SRS, we know we're not gambling," said Garrett Colburn, executive vice president and managing principal in the Newport Beach office. "We are thrilled to have him join us as a partner and to launch SRS Las Vegas together."



"Frank is the perfect market leader for Las Vegas and one of the savviest industry professionals nationwide. This was a huge win for SRS," said Mike Rielly, managing principal of SRS' Signature Group and SRS' Los Angeles office. "Specifically, SRS' Signature Group and I are highly motivated to work with Frank to grow his powerful base of landlord and tenant clients from coast to coast. Despite the times we find ourselves in, Las Vegas is one of the most important markets in the country and I couldn't be more confident in the launch of SRS' Las Vegas office with Frank as captain of that ship!"



About SRS Real Estate Partners

SRS Real Estate Partners is the largest real estate company in North America exclusively dedicated to retail services. Headquartered in Dallas with more than 25 offices worldwide, SRS' strong reach and international presence provide the company with unparalleled knowledge both globally and domestically. As a result, clients of SRS have a competitive edge through a full range of offerings including brokerage services, corporate services, development services, and investment services. Since its inception in 1986, SRS has built a strong foundation in the retail real estate world and grown into one of the industry's most influential and respected leaders. Our success is measured in the achievement of our clients' objectives, satisfaction and trust. For more information, please visit www.srsre.com.

Attachment

Christina Wezwick SRS Real Estate Partners 2145603215 christina.wezwick@srsre.com