Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2020 9:30am   Comments
Share:

LIMERICK, Pa., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about June 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2020. Additional information about Victory Bancorp, Inc. is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
610-948-9000

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com