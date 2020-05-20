Paris, May 20, 2020 – Sodexo, World Leader in Quality of Life services announced today the global launch of " Rise with Sodexo ", a program intended for its clients to meet the health, operational and confidence challenges as a result of the worldwide global COVID-19 pandemic.

As many countries emerge progressively from confinement, employees expect to feel safe within the workplace and cared for when remote working, and consumers want to make sure they can count on the companies they trust to adopt the highest Health & Safety standards.

In this context, convinced the value of our expertise and services, and our commitment in Corporate Responsibility are essential to regain trust in this extremely volatile environment, Sodexo developed "Rise with Sodexo" to help our clients resume, adapt and thrive each day with a comprehensive range of essential and innovative services. Drawing on lessons learned from our support for businesses based in Asia during the restart of their activities, Sodexo teams and experts have identified the new needs of clients and employees from all sectors of activity.

This approach, aimed at having a positive impact today and every day and reestablishing confidence, brings together five specific solution areas:

Prepare with an expert risk assessments and restart process .

with an and . Protect people and places through services ranging from disinfection to contactless services.

through services ranging from disinfection to contactless services. Enable teams to perform at their best with services for both on-site and home workers with healthy and sustainable food offers grab-and-go solutions, retail and digital convenience and meal cards.

grab-and-go solutions, retail and digital convenience and meal cards. Support employee wellness and communication .

. Optimize workplace experience and energy management for maximum efficiency – applying world class sustainability principles in all we do while respecting commitments in terms of environmental responsibility.

In a nutshell, thanks to the seamless integration of our services across On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services, we have the unique capacity to integrate over 20 essential service offerings, customized specifically to our clients and consumers' needs.

Bruno Vanhaelst, Sodexo Chief Sales and Marketing Officer said: "I am convinced that trust is the cornerstone of the successful adaptation to this new reality "with Covid " which we and our clients are experiencing. Thanks to "Rise with Sodexo", a program that we have defined to address the needs of our clients and consumers, we seek to recreate the conditions of trust. Our unique expertise as well as the lessons recently learned from our experience in Asia, will allow our clients to conduct their operations with confidence and security."





This program, currently implemented in the United States, in France, and in the United-Kingdom & Ireland, will be rolled out worldwide across Sodexo's client segments.

More information on "Rise with Sodexo" on Sodexo.com

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)





22 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest private employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

9.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as of April 20, 2020)





Contacts

Media Nathalie LAMBERT

Tel: +33 1 57 75 86 53



Nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com Mathieu SCARAVETTI

Tél : +33 1 57 75 81 28

Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

Attachment