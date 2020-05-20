Dental Implants Market to Reach USD 5,725.7 Billion by 2026; Rising Cases of Periodontal Disease to Fuel Demand for Implants, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is predicted to reach USD 5,725.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The rising shift from tooth replacement to dental implants owing to its benefits such as durability, natural look, and effectiveness will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026" the market size stood at USD 3,870.0 million in 2018. The rising awareness regarding oral health will contribute positively to the growth of the market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-100443







Market Driver:

Heavy Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry to Raise Business Propositions

The market is primarily driven by the growing cases of tooth loss in developed and developing nations. The rising healthcare funding along with developing healthcare facilities will contribute growth to the market. The rising demand for aesthetic dentistry among patients will promote the growth of the market. The introduction of technologically advanced products will encourage the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443







The innovation in the material quality of implants such as non-allergic nature, biocompatibility, natural appearance will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. The growing cognizance about the benefits of dental implants over tooth replacement will boost the market. Additionally, the rising cases of oral diseases such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay among patients will spur lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Geriatric Population to Support Development in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population. The growing patient pool along with the high adoption of advanced implants among patients will foster growth in the market. The growing medical tourism in emerging nations such as India and China will aid expansion in Asia Pacific. North America is precited to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies.





Quick Buy - Dental Implants Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100443







The presence of major players, as well as the rising demand for innovative implants, will stimulate the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries in the region.



List of Key Companies Present in the Dental Implants Market Research Report are:



Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentisply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

Anthogyr Group



The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Dental Implants Market:

August 2017: Dentsply Sirona Inc. announced the launch of Lucitone HIPA (High Impact Pour Acrylic) denture base.

June 2016: DENTSPLY Sirona announced that it has signed an agreement to obtain MIS Implants Technologies (Israel), a global leader in value implants.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-implants-market-100443







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants Competition Matrix by Key products/Key players Key Mergers and Acquisitions New Product Launches Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design

Tapered Implants Parallel Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Endosteal Implants Subperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Dental Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-implants-market-100443





Have a Look at Related Reports:





Orthodontics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Instruments and Supplies {Fixed (Brackets, Bands & Buccal Tubes, Archwires, and Others), and Removable (Aligners, Retainers, and Others)}], By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Clear Aligners Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Patient Age Group (Teenager, Adults), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental & Orthodontic Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Orthopedic Implants Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Devices Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





