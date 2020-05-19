Market Overview

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2020
FOREST CITY, Iowa, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on May 19, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on July 1, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2020.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.  The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO.  For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

