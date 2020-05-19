Market Overview

Itamar Medical Announces Date Change for First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call to May 27, 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
CAESAREA, Israel, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced it will be moving up the date of its corporate update and release of its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2020 to Wednesday, May 27, 2020 before the U.S. market opens. The corresponding conference call and webcast hosted by members of the Company's management team will begin at 8:00am ET / 3:00pm Israel Time.

To listen live via webcast, please visit https://ir.itamar-medical.com/.

To participate via phone, please use the following dial in information:
U.S. toll-free: 877-407-8037
International: 201-689-8037
Israel toll-free: 1-809-406-247

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website for at least 60 days following the call.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Company Contact
Itamar Medical Ltd.
Shy Basson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +972-4-617-7700
bshy@itamar-medical.com

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412 
investors@itamar-medical.com

