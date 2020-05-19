Market Overview

CTS to Present at the Cowen 2020 Virtual TMT Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
LISLE, Ill., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will be presenting at the Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 27, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. (EDT). You may access a live webcast of the virtual event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the CTS Corporation website for 30 days following the presentation.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Primary Logo

