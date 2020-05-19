First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.14 per share. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on July 7, 2020 to common stockholders of record on June 26, 2020 and will represent the 150th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.



About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ:FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $20 billion of assets and an additional $11 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

