XP FINAL DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action Against XP, Inc. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XP, Inc. ("XP" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:XP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XP securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/xp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive Independent Financial Agent strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about XP's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/xp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in XP you have until May 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

