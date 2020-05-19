Market Overview

Nasdaq Announces Results from 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shareholders today elected all nominated directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, CEO, Vrio Corp., a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
  • Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
  • Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Investor AB
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

  • The company's executive compensation on an advisory basis;
  • The company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as amended and restated; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.

For additional information on Nasdaq's corporate governance, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-inc.cfm.

About Nasdaq: 

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

Primary Logo

