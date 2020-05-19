RainFocus Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner for the 2020 American Business Awards®

Lehi, UT, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus is named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for the best event management solution in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during an event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

RainFocus was nominated for the platform's ability to consolidate event needs across the entire organization—regardless of event size or format. The platform puts data to work, creating best-in-class experiences for attendees, speakers, and sponsor exhibitors, while increasing overall event success. RainFocus continues to stay ahead of the curve by helping enterprise companies manage, deliver, optimize, and measure events. Most recently RainFocus has assisted multiple enterprise clients in their rapid pivot to virtual, serving over 500,000 attendees and counting in just the last 45 days.

More than 3,600 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, from organizations of all sizes across multiple industries. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The judges commended the RainFocus Platform for its ease of integration and multiple UX capabilities. One judge described the platform as, "well designed to manage complexity."

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

"It's incredible to think our teams have managed to accomplish so much already this year, including guiding our clients in their pivot to virtual delivery and maintaining the integrity and value of their conferences. I feel privileged to be working with the brightest minds in the industry. This award rightfully belongs to them." says RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman. "We work hard because we want all of our clients to look back on 2020 as the inflection point for their event marketing efforts. We all know the power of events, and now with integrated virtual offerings and enhanced engagement strategies, event marketing is poised to merge with the rest of marketing in ways never seen before."

About RainFocus

RainFocus simplifies event marketing success by uniting conferences, meetings, strategic events, and tradeshows with one insight-driven platform. By blending offline and online efforts, RainFocus eliminates the disjointed nature of traditional event marketing, empowering organizations to both measure and maximize their most effective marketing channel.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

