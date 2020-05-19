Cloud Security Leader, Armor, Expands its Global Partner Program, Adding a New MSP Program, New Revenue Streams and Go-to-Market Opportunities

Dallas, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor®, a leading global cybersecurity software company that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, announced today that it is enhancing its Global Partner Program with several new initiatives. These include launching a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program for partners, adding more ways for Armor's partners: MSPs, VARS, Master Agents and Resellers to expand their global footprint and quickly bring cloud security solutions to market, and providing a more flexible business model for partners.

According to Market Research Future, the global cloud security market is expected to grow to USD ~ 13 billion by 2022. As such, Armor has launched these new initiatives so that it can deliver to its partners the cybersecurity protections and supporting business resources they need to ensure that their customers' critical data and applications are protected.

Armor MSP Program -- Incentives and Capabilities

The new MSP program is a major initiative of Armor's Global Partner Program, and the company is making additional support and service offerings available to MSP partners. Armor wants to ensure that the MSPs have all the tools and resources needed to guide their customers' step by step through their security journey. The new incentives and capabilities for MSPs include:

Multi-Tenant Management Capabilities

One of the most exciting new elements of functionality built into the Armor Anywhere platform includes its multi-tenant management capabilities and all from one portal. These management capabilities include:

Enable MSPs to onboard and manage new customers.

Enable MSPs to manage customer licenses, consolidate customer billing, and be alerted to customer security incidents.

Receive timely customer threat reports.



2. Training around Troubleshooting and Triaging Technical Issues

Armor also provides training for its MSPs on how to troubleshoot and triage technical issues, thus enabling the MSPs to become true strategic security consultants to their clients.

Advantages for Armor MSP Partners

Armor's MSP partners are able to take total ownership of their customers, while Armor helps the MSPs evolve their business so they can add more cloud security solutions and services to their portfolio. They are able to capture recurring revenue by white labeling Armor's security software or they can co-brand with Armor and also increase their cloud security sales. Armor uses a business consultative and comprehensive approach with its MSPs, working closely together to ensure success.

"The Armor Anywhere cloud security platform has been an excellent addition to our portfolio of AWS managed security services," said Simon Walker, AWS Services Director at Bytes AWS. "Over the years, Armor has continued to enhance and expand the functionality of its Armor Anywhere solution. The company has created a robust, cutting-edge security platform, which is easy to use and which meets many of the key compliance requirements of our customers. Most importantly, Armor Anywhere provides the cyber protections our customers need to defend its data and applications from threats, in their AWS cloud environments. We are pleased to be a part of Armor's partner program and to be able to have the Armor Anywhere solution as a part of our managed security-as-a-service offering, stated Simon Walker."

"Armor is excited about the launch of its new MSP program and the flexible partner business model we have created which gives our partners the opportunity to achieve more rewards, as they achieve more milestones within Armor's Global Partner Program," said Matt Cook, Chief Revenue Officer for Armor. "We have worked hard to build a program which makes it easy for all of our partners to launch a comprehensive cloud security solution. The partners are already looked to by their customers as their trusted IT advisors. By partnering with Armor, they can increase their revenues and strengthen their customer relationships by delivering proven, robust security solutions. This gives organizations peace of mind that their data and applications are secure, allowing them to focus on their core business."

In addition to being Chief Revenue Officer for Armor, Cook oversees all of Armor's Channel programs and was recently included in CRN's 2020 Channel Chief listing.

New Program Enhancements for All Armor Partners

The second major initiative of Armor's Global Partner Program consists of adding more economic incentives for partners, e.g. providing more rewards and programs to bring in new customers. They include:

New incentives and rewards . Armor is providing new incentives to its partners, including rewarding them with money, gift cards and other fun prizes.

. Armor is providing new incentives to its partners, including rewarding them with money, gift cards and other fun prizes. Additional Routes to Market. Our partners have the opportunity to accelerate their go-to-market strategies benefiting from additional routes to market via Armor and our mutual partner ecosystem across MSPs, VARs, CSPs, ISVs and Agents.

Our partners have the opportunity to accelerate their go-to-market strategies benefiting from additional routes to market via Armor and our mutual partner ecosystem across MSPs, VARs, CSPs, ISVs and Agents. Tailored Training. Armor is providing additional training designed to address partners' evolving business models, needs and requirements to be successful in delivering customers cybersecurity solutions and services. This will allow partners to specialize in emerging areas through tailored training and certifications such as ransomware, compliance, the cloud shared responsibility mode, etc.

Armor is providing additional training designed to address partners' evolving business models, needs and requirements to be successful in delivering customers cybersecurity solutions and services. This will allow partners to specialize in emerging areas through tailored training and certifications such as ransomware, compliance, the cloud shared responsibility mode, etc. New marketing services and programs to drive increased pipeline and revenue, including lead sharing. Armor will provide customized marketing plans for partners.

New Flexible Business Model for Partners

Armor recognizes that each partner's business is unique. Thus, it has created a more flexible business model to accommodate the partners' business goals and requirements. The partner model consists of up to three levels, which are based on achieving specific milestones, such as revenue goals, training and skillsets. Partners can decide their commitment level and progress through milestones at their own pace. As a partner's efforts and investment in the program increases, so do a partner's rewards, discounts and access to resources.

Partner Levels Include:

Authorized

Authorized partners receive training and sales support and are eligible for deal by deal assistance. They benefit from named Armor staff, ongoing portal access, and promotion on Armor's website.

Expert

Expert partners receive substantial benefits based on their investment in training and their increased commitment to selling Armor's solutions. Enhanced benefits include customized marketing plans, co-marketing funds and lead sharing

Master

Master partners demonstrate the highest level of commitment and are rewarded with the highest level of rewards. Acting as true advisors these partners enjoy enhanced benefits including joint events and invitation to Armor's partner advisory board

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor's cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1000 customers in over 40 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

