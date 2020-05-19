Seelos Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Call to Discuss the Unmet Medical Needs in Suicide and Depression

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call to discuss the unmet medical needs in suicide and depression on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The call will feature a discussion with Distinguished University Health Professor Emeritus at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, David V. Sheehan, MD, MBA. Dr. Sheehan will discuss the unmet medical needs in treating suicidal patients with depression and other mental health conditions. Dr. Sheehan will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of this call.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., will discuss Seelos' lead candidate, Intranasal Racemic Ketamine (SLS-002) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

This call will be moderated by Mario Nacinovich, MSc, a member of the adjunct faculty at Boston University. Mr. Nacinovich is the founding editor of the Journal of Communication in Healthcare. He is currently a show host on Reach MD and recently launched an additional program on NRN, "Stealth on Health".

David V. Sheehan, M.D., M.B.A. is Distinguished University Health Professor Emeritus at the University of South Florida College of Medicine. He was Professor of Psychiatry, Director of Psychiatric Research and Director of the Depression and Anxiety Disorders Research Institute at the University of South Florida College of Medicine and Professor of Psychology at the University of South Florida College of Arts and Sciences. He completed his residency training in psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. At Harvard Medical School, where he was Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, he was on the full-time faculty for 12 1/2 years. He was the Director of Anxiety Research and Director of the Psychosomatic Medicine Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital. He received his MBA (summa cum laude) from the University of South Florida. He served as Director of Psychiatric Research for the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the University of South Florida College of Medicine from 1985-2007. He has written over 550 abstracts and 300 publications including a bestseller The Anxiety Disease (which sold over half a million copies). He has been awarded over $20 million for 130 research grants. He was awarded two patents by the United States Patent Office in 1996 and 2015. He has given expert testimony to the Unites States Congress. He was elected as a member of the American College of Psychiatrists and is a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and is a Charter Member of the National Academy of Inventors. Among other honors, he has been included in "The Best Doctors in America" published by Woodward/White Inc. every year from 1992 until his retirement in 2010.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com