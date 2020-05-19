AIG Moves to Standardize Policy Administration Globally with Duck Creek OnDemand

Boston, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a longtime Duck Creek customer and one of the most recognizable and respected global insurers in the industry, has entered into a new strategic partnership with Duck Creek. AIG selected Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C and general insurance industry as its global standard. This partnership is an important enabler of AIG 200, the company's enterprise-wide effort focused on: underwriting excellence; modernizing AIG's operating infrastructure; enhancing user and customer experience; and becoming a more unified company.

"AIG 200 is a multi-year, enterprise-wide effort focused on the long-term strategic positioning of AIG," said Peter Zaffino, AIG's President & Global Chief Operating Officer. "Duck Creek's SaaS cloud solution is a core component of the enabling technology we are deploying to support our global underwriting platform. Specifically, it will allow us to achieve the new digital experience we want for our customers and distribution partners, drive enhanced data insights to support underwriting excellence, and improve the efficiency of our operations."

Duck Creek OnDemand is an end-to-end SaaS cloud based solution, providing all services, support, and computing resources needed to help carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before. By leveraging the best available technology and continuously delivering new functionality to solve ever-changing P&C and general insurance business challenges with speed and flexibility, OnDemand enables a fundamentally new approach to competing in today's industry—one where technology supports strategy rather than dictating it, and where insurers are empowered to focus on innovation in entirely new ways.

"AIG's scale and geographic reach require a SaaS solution that can support all of its businesses around the world," said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. "Our team is proud to support such a respected and iconic organization, and to provide the solutions and expertise AIG needs to achieve operational excellence and provide its customers and distribution partners with superb, high quality service. We're excited to expand our relationship and help AIG take this important new step in its journey to become a top performing company and leading insurance franchise."

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.aig.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

