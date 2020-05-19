WORLD RENOWNED INVENTOR OF THE INFOMERCIAL AND ORIGINAL SHARK TANK INVESTOR KEVIN HARRINGTON TEAMS UP WITH KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California /GLOBENEWSWIRE/- May 19, 2020. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced that internationally-recognized businessman, veteran entrepreneur and inaugural Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington, will star in our upcoming infomercials and has joined our Advisory Board.

An innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV empire-Harrington has enabled countless entrepreneurs and business leaders to turn their ideas into reality. Throughout his corporate ventures, he has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales. In addition to being the Pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, Kevin co-founded as board member the Entrepreneur's Organization. Kevin Harrington has pushed past all of the questions and excuses -to repeatedly enjoy 100X successes. His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires.

Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue. ( https://kevinharrington.tv )

Kronos also welcomes Mr. Steve Mandell – one of Harrington Group Expert Advisors as an independent Director. Steve Mandell, an entertainment and sports attorney and serial entrepreneur who is engaged in international business, will join on the Advisory Board. Steve has been involved with some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry brokering thousands of transactions. Steve's company has also been a licensee of the NFL, MLB, CNN, NHL , Caesars and more. He has been involved in all aspects of business development, digital branding and marketing, Steve has produced many products and has experience in selling through all channels of distribution including some of the largest big box stores. "I am honored to join the Kronos Team as an Advisor. The Kronos products have incorporated some of the most advanced technology in the world and I look forward to being a part of this forward thinking company. "

"Kronos has been a pioneer in the air disinfection technologies space that developed its first virus killing air purifier 15 years ago and is well positioned for high growth due to increased demand for the Company's unique products to make Indoor Air safer and infection free at a time when these products are more needed than ever due to the novel viruses threatening air quality. I'm very excited to join the Company and leverage my knowledge in order to effectively bring their much needed new products to market," said Harrington. "I think Kronos is well positioned for success due to its strong management, unique patented products, and experienced team. Recent research has revealed that not only are viruses an airborne threat to our health, but that poor air quality can also harm our physical and mental wellbeing. I am thrilled to be involved because I thoroughly believe in Kronos and its products that successfully purifies the air of viruses, microbes and allergens!"

"We're honored to have Kevin join our growing team of producers and advisors," said Julius Toth, COO, inventor and an expert in air purification and disinfection. "His extensive experience in supporting companies and bringing our much needed revolutionary products to market on a national scale are great assets to add to our team as we look to expand our presence worldwide. We are sure that our shareholders will recognize Kevin's abilities and we anticipate his continued support for the Kronos brand."

ABOUT KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently the Company is planning to file additional patents in order to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the Exclusive distributor and licensee of the newest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

