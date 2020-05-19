Market Overview

Result of AGM

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2020 4:59am   Comments
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

 

 

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

 

 

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands.  Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

  RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR		 % VOTES
AGAINST		 % VOTES
TOTAL		 % of ISC VOTED VOTES
WITHHELD
1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 3,941,142,878 98.74 50,108,473 1.26 3,991,251,351 51.12% 22,403,419
2 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy 3,705,707,055 92.91 282,966,810 7.09 3,988,673,865 51.09% 24,979,832
3 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 3,806,079,000 95.44 181,791,609 4.56 3,987,870,609 51.08% 25,782,042
4 Appointment of Dick Boer 3,958,051,034 99.10 35,928,504 0.90 3,993,979,538 51.16% 19,629,755
5 Appointment of Andrew Mackenzie 3,962,161,644 99.20 31,997,161 0.80 3,994,158,805 51.16% 19,450,280
6 Appointment of Martina Hund-Mejean 3,961,359,664 99.18 32,838,243 0.82 3,994,197,907 51.16% 19,400,663
7 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 3,907,961,211 99.14 33,742,027 0.86 3,941,703,238 50.49% 71,942,603
8 Reappointment of Neil Carson 3,860,964,660 97.97 80,041,947 2.03 3,941,006,607 50.48% 72,601,078
9 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 3,908,316,509 99.16 32,973,724 0.84 3,941,290,233 50.48% 72,313,225
10 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 3,902,675,522 99.02 38,469,177 0.98 3,941,144,699 50.48% 72,453,840
11 Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday 3,681,041,757 94.95 195,669,347 5.05 3,876,711,104 49.65% 136,930,907
12 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes  3,902,586,716 99.02 38,699,244 0.98 3,941,285,960 50.48% 72,310,826
13 Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald 3,856,380,423 98.98 39,907,086 1.02 3,896,287,509 49.90% 117,310,513
14 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 3,900,387,861 98.97 40,787,627 1.03 3,941,175,488 50.48% 72,421,753
15 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 3,901,526,346 99.01 39,145,981 0.99 3,940,672,327 50.47% 72,921,660
16 Reappointment of Auditors 3,975,082,314 99.49 20,279,559 0.51 3,995,361,873 51.17% 18,279,580
17 Remuneration of Auditors 3,981,594,057 99.68 12,599,102 0.32 3,994,193,159 51.16% 19,448,505
18 Authority to allot shares 3,896,571,218 97.58 96,702,176 2.42 3,993,273,394 51.15% 20,319,503
19 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 3,970,810,698 99.50 20,085,546 0.50 3,990,896,244 51.12% 22,779,667
20 Authority to purchase own shares* 3,902,860,342 97.71 91,290,379 2.29 3,994,150,721 51.16% 19,490,063
21 Shareholder resolution* 552,037,606 14.39 3,283,689,380 85.61 3,835,726,986 49.13% 177,890,663

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for' and ‘against' a resolution.                                             

 

 

 

May 19, 2020

Linda Coulter
Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

