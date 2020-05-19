Result of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 3,941,142,878 98.74 50,108,473 1.26 3,991,251,351 51.12% 22,403,419 2 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Policy 3,705,707,055 92.91 282,966,810 7.09 3,988,673,865 51.09% 24,979,832 3 Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report 3,806,079,000 95.44 181,791,609 4.56 3,987,870,609 51.08% 25,782,042 4 Appointment of Dick Boer 3,958,051,034 99.10 35,928,504 0.90 3,993,979,538 51.16% 19,629,755 5 Appointment of Andrew Mackenzie 3,962,161,644 99.20 31,997,161 0.80 3,994,158,805 51.16% 19,450,280 6 Appointment of Martina Hund-Mejean 3,961,359,664 99.18 32,838,243 0.82 3,994,197,907 51.16% 19,400,663 7 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 3,907,961,211 99.14 33,742,027 0.86 3,941,703,238 50.49% 71,942,603 8 Reappointment of Neil Carson 3,860,964,660 97.97 80,041,947 2.03 3,941,006,607 50.48% 72,601,078 9 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 3,908,316,509 99.16 32,973,724 0.84 3,941,290,233 50.48% 72,313,225 10 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 3,902,675,522 99.02 38,469,177 0.98 3,941,144,699 50.48% 72,453,840 11 Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday 3,681,041,757 94.95 195,669,347 5.05 3,876,711,104 49.65% 136,930,907 12 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 3,902,586,716 99.02 38,699,244 0.98 3,941,285,960 50.48% 72,310,826 13 Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald 3,856,380,423 98.98 39,907,086 1.02 3,896,287,509 49.90% 117,310,513 14 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 3,900,387,861 98.97 40,787,627 1.03 3,941,175,488 50.48% 72,421,753 15 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 3,901,526,346 99.01 39,145,981 0.99 3,940,672,327 50.47% 72,921,660 16 Reappointment of Auditors 3,975,082,314 99.49 20,279,559 0.51 3,995,361,873 51.17% 18,279,580 17 Remuneration of Auditors 3,981,594,057 99.68 12,599,102 0.32 3,994,193,159 51.16% 19,448,505 18 Authority to allot shares 3,896,571,218 97.58 96,702,176 2.42 3,993,273,394 51.15% 20,319,503 19 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 3,970,810,698 99.50 20,085,546 0.50 3,990,896,244 51.12% 22,779,667 20 Authority to purchase own shares* 3,902,860,342 97.71 91,290,379 2.29 3,994,150,721 51.16% 19,490,063 21 Shareholder resolution* 552,037,606 14.39 3,283,689,380 85.61 3,835,726,986 49.13% 177,890,663

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for' and ‘against' a resolution.

May 19, 2020

Linda Coulter

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

