Cardtronics to Present at the Needham Technology and Media Conference

HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) ("Cardtronics" or the "Company"), the world's largest ATM owner/operator, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the Needham Technology and Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The presentation will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET. Investors and interested parties can access this presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.cardtronics.com/ .



Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world's largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

