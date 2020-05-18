Cemtrex Granted First Patent for Its Revolutionary SmartDesk

Brooklyn, NY, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX, CETXP, CETXW)), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of commercial sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV), announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company its first patent for Cemtrex's revolutionary and groundbreaking IoT product, the SmartDesk, which increases productivity and modernizes the personal workspace.



The Company had developed this unique and unparalleled SmartDesk through its own internal research and development and limited resources over a period of eighteen months. This patent (patent no: D883,277S) is the first patent granted to Cemtrex in its history and the first of 18 patents submitted to the USPTO. The Company anticipates that more of its patents will get approved in the months to come and is also in the process of filing new patents based on its on-going research and development efforts.

Cemtrex's SmartDesk is the most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display (with integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to scan documents directly on the desk), wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace. Nowadays when more people are working from home, the SmartDesk is the ideal solution for increased productivity and adding certain enthusiasm to a monotonous routine with its numerous state-of-the-art and futuristic features.

Cemtrex's CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, "We are extremely delighted that the US Patent Office has recognized that SmartDesk represents a unique, unparalleled and cutting-edge technology by granting the Company this patent. We believe our Company's future is bright since the SmartDesk is the only product of its kind on the market today."

"This patent represents a key milestone in the Company's history as we look to create a competitive moat for ourselves around our own patented technology. With more people working in their home office than ever before due to COVID19 we have seen huge interest in the SmartDesk as the ideal solution. We anticipate meeting this demand with our upcoming new model of SmartDesk, that enables Mac and Windows Laptop docking as a primary feature, sometime this Fall." continued Mr. Govil.

For more information about the Cemtrex SmartDesk please visit: www.smartestdesk.com

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of commercial sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





