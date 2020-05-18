Market Overview

MiX Telematics to Host May 20 Webinar: What every fleet should be doing right now during the COVID-19 pandemic

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2020 9:00am   Comments
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT, JSE: MIX)), a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, has announced that it will present a webinar titled, "What every fleet should be doing right now during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The event will take place Wed, May 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM EDT.

As the world collectively fights against the COVID-19 pandemic, MiX Telematics acknowledges the pivotal role that industries who provide essential goods and services play in moving the world forward. In this webinar, MiX Telematics' Jonathan Bates will review key points of the FMCSA's emergency declaration of response and provide specific steps fleets should be taking to ensure driver safety.

To register for this free event, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7155608885336299021

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

