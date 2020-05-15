Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Conn's, Inc. ("Conn's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CONN) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Conn's between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Conn's investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn's reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn's attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which "reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.85 per share, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Conn's during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the July 14, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

