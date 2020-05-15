SEngine Precision Medicine to Present Data Related to the Predictive Value of PARIS® Test, an Organoid-based Drug Response Assay, for Cholangiocarcinoma Patients at 2020 AACR Virtual Meeting Session II

SEATTLE, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine , a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor-based organoids, today announced that data from a retrospective study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® Test for cholangiocarcinoma will be presented virtually as a poster session (abstract number 8026) at the 2020 AACR Virtual Meeting Session II, to be held June 22-24, 2020.

The PARIS® Test is CLIA certified to provide an actionable report to oncologists as a tool for therapeutic decisions, ranking sensitivity to targeted, endocrine and chemotherapy agents. The AACR poster presentation summarizes the strong correlation between genomics, retrospective treatment outcomes and PARIS® Test drug sensitivity results based on a retrospective analysis of 17 cholangiocarcinoma patients.

This study shows the feasibility of functional testing of organoids derived from cholangiocarcinoma patients' tissue in a CLIA-certified diagnostic test. These results correlate well with genomically predicted drug sensitivities for all patients, as well as showed additional drug sensitivities beyond those predicted by genomics offering patients additional potential treatment options. For patients whose cancer progressed on previous treatments (n=3), 100% retrospective concordance was shown between organoid drug resistance and prior treatment outcomes. Each patient represents a mosaic of drug sensitivities, reflecting unique combinations of genetic and epigenetic alterations, and the PARIS® Test can identify the best personalized drug for them.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Organoid based functional test to predict personalized treatment in cholangiocarcinoma

Lead Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD

Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD

Abstract Number: 8026

Poster Session: Translational Research with Targeted Therapies

About PARIS® Test

The PARIS® Test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer tissue as organoids ex vivo and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers with no clear standard-of-care treatments, such as cholangiocarcinoma, personalized patient-derived tumor organoid testing lets treating physicians match the right drug to the right patient by providing organoid drug response data on candidate therapies.

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine's CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

