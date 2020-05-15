Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data at the Virtual 2020 AACR Annual Meeting

- Preclinical data on AUTO5 in T cell lymphoma and solid tumor data on AUTO6NG in small cell lung cancer and AUTO7 in prostate cancer -



Conference Call and Webcast to be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT / 1:30 pm BST

LONDON, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced poster presentations related to AUTO5 in T cell lymphoma and AUTO6NG in small cell lung cancer, as well as an oral presentation related to AUTO7 in prostate cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II on Jun 22 - 24, 2020.

Oral Presentation Title: AUTO7: Anti-PSMA humanized CAR T cell with improved persistence and resistance to tumor microenvironment for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Session Title: Mini-symposium; MS.IM02.01 - Adoptive Cell Therapy

Abstract: 1070

Date & Time: June 23, 2020, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Presenter: Dr Marco Della Peruta, Senior Scientist II, Immunobiology, Autolus Therapeutics

Poster Presentation Title: AUTO6NG overcomes immune suppressive mechanisms in the TME and demonstrate preclinical anti-tumor activity in GD2-expressing solid tumors

Poster Session Title: Poster Session; PO.TB06.05 - Immune Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment 2

Poster: 2661 / 9

Date & Time: June 22, 2020, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Presenter: Dr Muhammad Al-Hajj, Senior Vice President, Translational Sciences, Autolus Therapeutics

Poster Presentation Title: Targeting TRBC1 and 2 for the treatment of T cell lymphomas

Poster Session Title: Poster Session; PO.IM02.02 - Adoptive Cell Therapy 2

Poster: 2183 / 15

Date & Time: June 22, 2020, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Presenter: Dr Mathieu Ferrari, Associate Director of Binder Discovery, Autolus Therapeutics

Investor call on Thursday June 25, 2020

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/1:30 pm BST to discuss the AACR data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 1866794. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 1866794.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

About AUTO5

AUTO5 is a programmed T cell product candidate in pre-clinical development for T cell lymphoma, a setting where there are currently no approved programmed T cell therapies. AUTO5 is specifically designed to target TRBC2 derived cancers, which account for approximately 60% of T cell lymphomas, and is a complement to the AUTO4 T cell product candidate currently in clinical development.

About AUTO6NG

AUTO6NG is a next generation programmed T cell product candidate in pre-clinical development. AUTO6NG builds on preliminary proof of concept data from AUTO6, a CAR targeting GD2-expression cancer cell currently in clinical development for the treatment of Neuroblastoma. AUTO6NG incorporates additional cell programming modules to overcome immune suppressive defense mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment, in addition to endowing the CAR-T cells with extended persistence capacity. AUTO6NG is currently in preclinical development for the potential treatment of other GD2-expressing solid tumors than Neuroblastoma, including Osteosarcoma, Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Melanoma.

About AUTO7

AUTO7 is a next generation programmed T cell product candidate in pre-clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. It encodes a CAR harboring a highly sensitive and stable binder to the prostate ligand PSMA. In addition, AUTO7 incorporates four novel cell programming modules: a truncated SHP2 (dSHP2) protein to shield checkpoint inhibition; a dominant negative TGFβRII (dnTGFβRII) protein to protect from inhibition induced by TGFβ; a IL7 chimeric cytokine receptor (IL7_CCR) to support CAR T cell survival; and an engineered IL-12 (SS-IL12) module to activate immune cell response at the tumor site.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com