Omega Flex, Inc. to Host Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

EXTON, Pa., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) (the "Company") will host a virtual annual meeting of shareholders at 1:00 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Company's board of directors considered public health concerns resulting from COVID-19, and protocols issued by federal, state and local governments, in its decision to host a virtual meeting rather than offering an option to attend in-person. For the health and safety of shareholders, the meeting will be solely by means of remote communication via audio webcast.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a either a "registered shareholder" at the close of business on April 6, 2020, the record date, or if they hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee ("beneficial owner").

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, shareholders must register for the meeting at https://www.omegaflex.com/2020shareholdermeeting. By entering their name, e-mail address, and for registered shareholders, the 15-digit control number found on the proxy card, voter instruction form, or notice previously received. After registering for the meeting, shareholders will receive an email invitation to attend the virtual shareholder meeting at the designated date and time. Shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting : registered shareholders may vote at http://www.investorvote.com/OFLX using their 15-digit control number; beneficial owners may vote their shares at www.proxyvote.com using their unique control number found on the written notice of availability of proxy materials. All meeting attendees will be able to submit questions during the Annual Meeting, and registered shareholders may vote by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Beneficial owners wishing to cast their votes at the meeting must submit proof of a legal proxy prior to the meeting by sending an email with attached proof of proxy to secretary@omegaflex.com.

To ensure shareholder privacy, any personal information gathered during this registration will only be used for purposes of managing the 2020 annual shareholder meeting and the voting during the meeting. No personal information submitted will be otherwise disclosed, sold, or transferred. Shareholders who wish to have their personal information deleted by the Company after the date of the shareholder meeting can submit a request by email to privacy@omegaflex.com or by calling (877) 825-7362.

A replay of the meeting will be available for 30 days following the event at www.omegaflex.com. A copy of the 2020 proxy statement and additional information regarding the annual meeting are available on the SEC Filings section of the company's website.

Contact: Kevin R. Hoben

(860) 704-6820