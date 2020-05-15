American Airlines to Webcast Presentations at Wolfe Research and Bernstein Conferences

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) President Robert Isom will present via webcast at the 2020 Wolfe Research Conference Tuesday, May 19, at 11:15 a.m. EDT.



American will also present via webcast at the 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of both conferences will be available at aa.com/investorrelations .

