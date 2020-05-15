CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Annual Meeting
ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, which will take place from June 22 to 24, 2020.
Session information is available online via the Annual Meeting Itinerary Planner through the AACR website at www.aacr.org.
Title: Functional and single-cell assessment of CRISPR-modified CAR-T cells from NSCLC patients and healthy donors
Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1
E-Poster Number: 879
Abstract Number: 3338
Title: Allogeneic CAR-T cell products containing 10 gene edits using CRISPR/Cas9 can retain full functionality in vivo and in vitro
Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1
E-Poster Number: 880
Abstract Number: 4647
Title: Allogeneic anti-PTK7 CAR-T cells for the treatment of solid tumors
Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 3
E-Poster Number: 3243
Abstract Number: 6231
Title: Targeting T cell lymphomas with CRISPR/Cas9-generated anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR-T cells
Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 5
E-Poster Number: 6595
Abstract Number: 3308
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.
