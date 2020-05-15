Mersana Therapeutics to Present Two Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present preclinical data for XMT-1592, its Dolasynthen ADC candidate targeting NaPi2b, and its Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting being held from June 22 – June 24, 2020.



Details of the posters are as follows:

Poster Title: XMT-1592, a Site-Specific Dolasynthen-Based NaPi2b-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate for the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer and Lung Adenocarcinoma

Abstract Number: 7067

Poster Number: 2894

Date: June 22, 2020

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates

Poster Title: Systemic Administration of STING Agonist Antibody-Drug Conjugates Elicit Potent Anti-Tumor Immune Responses with Minimal Induction of Circulating Cytokines

Abstract Number: 6258

Poster Number: 6706

Date: June 22, 2020

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 3

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

