Aviation Fuel Market to Touch USD 450 Billion by 2026; Increasing Demand for Commercial Air Freight Services to Bolster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation fuel market size is projected to reach USD 450 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Increasing air travel around the globe will be the central factor driving the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Fuel (Jet Fuel (Aviation Turbine Fuel), Avgas, Bio Jet Fuel), By End User (Commercial, Private, Military) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026". According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, the total number of air passengers spiked by 6.4% from 2017 levels, hitting 4.3 billion. The number of departures, the ICAO points out, rose by 3.5%, hitting 37.8 million in 2018. The highest growth of 9.2% was registered by Asia-Pacific, who already holds a share of 34.8% of the global air traffic. Furthermore, low-cost carriers transported around 1.3 billion air passengers in 2018, accounting for 31% of the total air travellers. Thus, the demand for air travel has skyrocketed in the 21st century, which has heightened the need for aviation fuel, thereby boosting the growth of this market.

The report states that the market value was at USD 300 billion in 2018. In addition to this, the report provides the following:

Comprehensive study of the overall aviation industry;

Detailed analysis of the trends, drivers, and restraints shaping the size, share, and growth of this market;

In-depth research into the regional prospects and competitive landscape of this market; and

Careful examination of all the market segments.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Restraint

COVID-19 Outbreak to Prove Ruinous for Aviation Sector

With governments imposing strict travel bans and suspending trade activities across the globe to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection, the aviation industry is expected to go through turbulent times for the next few years. The ICAO, in a special document dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation sector, has predicted that air passenger traffic will reduce between 35% and 65% in 2020, as compared to 2019. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has made equally grim forecasts, stating that passenger revenue is likely to fall sharply by a shocking 48%, creating a liquidity crunch for airlines. Furthermore, the Airport Council International (ACI) has estimated that airports could be looking at revenue losses amounting to approximately USD 97 billion in 2020, as air travel numbers plunge. In this scenario, the aviation fuel market growth is set to falter and even go into negative for the remainder of 2020.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Market Revenue; APAC to Grow Impressively

Having generated revenue worth USD 141.74 billion in 2018, North America is well-positioned to dominate the aviation fuel market share during the forecast period. The main reasons attributable to region's leading position include high rate of business travel within the region, stable economic system, and robust manufacturing infrastructure. The market in Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is slated to make substantial gains owing to heavy government-backed investments in the aviation sector, increasing domestic air travel, rising middle-class, and promising economic growth in India and China. In Europe, the primary market drivers include a well-functioning aviation industry, high tourism activities, open borders, and high spending capacity among people.





Competitive Landscape

Engineering Sustainable Fuel to Command Market Players' Attention

Market veterans such as Chevron and ExxonMobil have strong portfolio of products. However, given the paradigmatic shift towards sustainable development measures, these giants have reoriented their resources and expertise to develop eco-friendly aviation fuel solutions to adapt to the changing dynamics.

Industry Developments:

June 2019: The Finnish oil refining company, Neste Oyj, and Air BP, the specialized division of BP, announced the extension of their partnership to support the Swedish airport operator Swedavia in cutting its greenhouse gas emissions. Swedavia operates the Umeå, Göteborg Landvetter, Malmö, Åre-Östersund, and Stockholm Arlanda airports.





List of Companies Covered in the Aviation Fuel Market Report are:

China Aviation Oil

World Fuel Services

Gazprom

British Petroleum (BP)

ExxonMobil

Mercury Air Group

Vitol

Shell

Chevron

Total



