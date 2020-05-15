In Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Pay Mortgages on Family Homes of Two Fallen Heroes

Staten Island, NY, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Peace Officers Memorial Day the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a fallen 9/11 FDNY firefighter, announced it has taken on the mortgage on the family homes of two fallen law enforcement officers - Springfield, MO Police Officer Christopher Walsh and Long County, GA Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.

The Foundation will make sure the families of these heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty will never have to worry about losing their homes.

"Knowing that I don't have to leave the home Chris and I built together, or disrupt the life we worked hard to give our daughter, is an overwhelming blessing during an overwhelmingly difficult time," Officer Walsh's Wife, Sheri Walsh, said. She added, "this home is a living memory of more than 15 years of hard work. This is where we dared to dream big. This is where we felt safe and whole. It was our favorite place to be a family. The thought of leaving is almost unbearable and I will be forever thankful the Tunnel To Towers Foundation opened their heart to us."

Officer Walsh lost his life in the line of duty on March 15, 2020, while trying to stop a mass shooter at a gas station convenience store. He was a three-year-veteran of the force and served his country in the U.S. Army for a decade.

He leaves behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Sheri, and their daughter, Morgan.

Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman lost his life in the line of duty on January 23, 2020.

He joined the Long County Sheriff's Office in September, 2019, after transferring from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, where he served his community for four years.

Deputy Whiteman is survived by his wife, Alisa Ann, and their three sons, A'ron, Arion and Shiloh.

11-year-old Shiloh was so moved by the Foundation's gift he wrote a poem titled Thank You, which reads:

"We are so thankful, yes we are so grateful,

We appreciate everything you are doing for us,

You are touching and stabilizing our life without a fuss.

Each memory held in our home is a sweet fragrance and a breath of fresh air,

Knowing that our floors and walls are filled with smiles and love of our daddy dear.

Tunnel to Towers you are amazing for what you do,

And everyday I know God will continue to bless you."

Providing these families with a mortgage-free home is part of the Foundation's ongoing mission to honor and support the military and first responders and their families.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

Tunnel to Towers takes this step because it recognizes that following the loss of a first responder in the line of duty, it is vital to provide reassurance to the surviving spouse and children that their home is secure. There will be no need for them to relocate or leave behind everything that is important to them as they face the future.

"Now more than ever, we are aware of the incredible number of risks our first responders face every day. Every day, these heroes go to work - they put their lives at risk. Now, it is our duty as Americans to protect their families, if they do not come home." said Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

You can help the Tunnel to Towers Foundation continue to provide mortgage-free homes to the families of heroes like Officer Walsh and Deputy Whiteman by donating $11 per month at tunnel2towers.org.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org

Attachments

Trevor Tamsen Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 Trevor.Tamsen@tunnel2towers.org