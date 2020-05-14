AirBoss Announces Election of Directors

KITCHENER, Ontario, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 9, 2020 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anita Antenucci 16,027,600 92.51 1,298,199 7.49 David Camilleri 17,315,414 99.94 10,385 0.06 Mary Matthews 15,650,871 90.33 1,674,928 9.67 Robert McLeish 17,002,577 98.13 323,222 1.87 Brian A. Robbins 15,648,485 90.32 1,677,314 9.68 P. Grenville Schoch 16,979,227 98.00 346,447 2.00 Alan J. Watson 17,002,710 98.14 323,089 1.86

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 17,879,645 99.82 Votes Withheld 31,563 0.18

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.