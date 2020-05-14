CCL Industries Announces 2020 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. ("the Company") (TSX:CCL) (TSX:CCL), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 14, 2020 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,232,876 Class A voting shares representing 94.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors; the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor; the 2019 Long Term Retention Plan of the Company (the "2019 LTRP"), the reservation of 360,000 Class B non-voting shares from treasury under the 2019 LTRP and the ratification of 129,338 Restricted Stock Units previously granted and currently outstanding under the 2019 LTRP; the Performance Stock Unit Plan of the Company (the "PSU Plan"), the reservation of 1,540,960 Class B non-voting shares from treasury under the PSU Plan and the ratification of 1,284,133 Performance Stock Units previously granted and currently outstanding under the PSU Plan; and the Restricted Stock Unit Plan of the Company (the "RSU Plan"), the reservation of 2,863,152 Class B non-voting shares from treasury under the RSU Plan and the ratification of 242,692 Restricted Stock Units previously granted and currently outstanding under the RSU Plan, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedar.com .



Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 20, 2020, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Vincent J. Galifi 11,232,665 211 Alan D. Horn 11,232,765 111 Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson 11,232,865 11 Donald G. Lang 11,232,565 311 Erin M. Lang 11,232,565 311 Stuart W. Lang 11,232,565 311 Geoffrey T. Martin 11,232,565 311 Douglas W. Muzyka 11,232,865 11 Thomas C. Peddie 11,232,665 211 Mandy J. Shapansky 11,232,765 111

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,300 people operating 183 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

