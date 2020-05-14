Market Overview

Optinose to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 14, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
YARDLEY, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on May 19, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. ET.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

