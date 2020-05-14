PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Monthly Distributions for PIMCO Canada Exchange Traded Series

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. ("PIMCO Canada") today announced the May 2020 cash distributions for the ETF series ("ETF Series") of the PIMCO Canada mutual funds that distribute monthly ("Funds"). Unitholders of record of the ETF Series, at the close of business on May 22, 2020, will receive per-unit cash distribution payable on or about May 29, 2020.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (Canada) PMIF $ 0.04677 PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (Canada) US$ PMIF.U US$ 0.04962 PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Fund (Canada) IGCF $ 0.03389 PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada) PMNT $ 0.07967 PIMCO Low Duration Monthly Income Fund (Canada) PLDI $ 0.03065

The Manager, PIMCO Canada administers and manages the PIMCO Canada ETFs, and retains Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC, ("PIMCO"), to provide sub-advisory services to the Funds.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,850+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Funds', PIMCO Canada's and/or PIMCO's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the ETF Series Units. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts carefully before investing. The ETF Series Units are not guaranteed, their value may change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the fund, please see the specific risks of mutual funds section of the prospectus. Units of ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose. PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations Phone: +212 597.1054

Email: agnes.crane@pimco.com



