Verizon announces virtual commencement series 'Class of 2020: Ready for Anything'

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the launch and lineup of its virtual commencement series, ‘Class of 2020: Ready for Anything.' Beginning Friday, May 22nd and running through Friday, June 12th, Verizon will feature live, interactive conversations from a cross-sector lineup of leadership titans offering their wisdom on moving forward together as a society.

Speakers include President Bill Clinton, Hugh Evans, William P. Lauder, Kevin Love, Jen Rubio, Katie Sowers and Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon. ‘Ready for Anything' will be held virtually on Verizon's LinkedIn for all students celebrating their graduation at home, and will be simulcast on Yahoo and Yahoo Life. Verizon will announce specific timing for each address across its social platforms in the coming weeks. Re-airs will be available on LinkedIn, Yahoo, Yahoo Life and Yahoo Finance Fios (channel 604).

Said Vestberg: "Every student deserves to have a memorable commencement. We are proud to team up with partners across the public, non-profit and private sectors to deliver a completely new kind of experience, where all students, regardless of where they went to school, will have the opportunity to interact with world industry leaders."

‘Ready for Anything' will take place on consecutive Fridays and will feature a different speaker each week. Conversations will be thirty minutes long, each closing with an interactive Q&A including questions submitted virtually by students. The current schedule includes:

Friday, May 22nd: William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies Katie Sowers, Assistant Coach, San Francisco 49ers Friday, May 29th: Kevin Love, NBA Forward/Center, Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, June 5th: Hugh Evans, Co-founder and CEO, Global Citizen Jen Rubio, Co-founder, Away Friday, June 12th: Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States and Founder and Board Chair, Clinton Foundation

