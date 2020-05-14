Notice of Flow Capital's 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

– Financial results to be released after markets on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 –



TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" and "Company") today announced it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: 866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311 TAPED REPLAY: 800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642 REFERENCE NUMBER: 2452996

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/ .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 777-0383

