Telehealth Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Market to Reach $266.8 Billion by 2026

Pune, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telehealth market size is projected to reach USD 266.8 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of telehealth services to combat the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection will play a key role in boosting market growth, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Telehealth Market Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast, 2019 – 2026". Telehealth leverages the power information and communication technology to provide remote healthcare services to patients.





The COVID-19 outbreak has created immense pressure on existing healthcare infrastructures around the world, necessitating the employment of technologies that allow patients to contact with their doctors from distant locations. Moreover, since healthcare facilities are focused on dealing with coronavirus patients, treatments for other diseases have taken a backseat. In this context, telehealth technologies have enabled medical professionals to ensure that patients with chronic and other serious conditions are provided with the necessary medical care during the pandemic. Lastly, telemedicine tools have also safeguarded frontline healthcare professionals from getting infected, which have further augmented the prospects of this market.

The report states that the market value stood at USD 49.8 billion in 2018. It answers the following questions:

What are top trends and drivers shaping the growth of this market?

What kind of opportunities will the COVID-19 outbreak create in this market?

What are the challenges facing the market?

How has the market been segmented and what role are the individual segments playing in the market's growth?

How are regional developments and competitive dynamics influencing the market?



Market Restraint

Technical and Practical Issues to Hinder Market Growth

The telehealth market growth is premised on the wide-ranging benefits offered by these technologies for remote patient care. Ironically, the very strengths of telehealth platforms can also be considered their weaknesses. For example, operating telehealth applications requires some level of technological knowledge.

Training existing employees in these technologies may not always be economically possible for hospitals. Moreover, not all healthcare facilities have the financial wherewithal to purchase and set up virtual health systems, which therefore limits the applicability of these solutions. Furthermore, the patient's current care provider may not be able to access the patient's medical records immediately, thereby narrowing the scope of diagnosis and prognosis. In addition to this, patients may not always be comfortable with communicating virtually with their physicians and are likely to demand in-person contact. Such patients may end up rejecting telehealth tools wholesale.

Regional Analysis

Rising Popularity of Virtual Consultation to Aid Market Growth in North America

Having generated USD 21.2 billion in 2018, North America is slated to lead the telehealth market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the growing preference for e-visits and online consultation in the region. This, coupled with supportive health insurance infrastructure and presence of industry giants, will propel the market in this region. On the other hand, the market in Europe will be characterized by high uptake of wearable health monitoring devices and advancements in telehealth services. In Asia-Pacific, large unmet healthcare needs of vast rural populations will open numerous avenues for market expansion in the forthcoming years.





Competitive Landscape

Partnership-based Innovations among Players to Intensify Market Competition

The healthcare information & technology domain has provided interested participants with a wide arena to innovate and expand their presence in the healthcare sector. Players in this market are exploiting these opportunities to the fullest by entering into collaborations to develop novel solutions through enhanced research capabilities.

Industry Developments

June 2019: American Well, a company specializing in telehealth, joined forces with Cisco to provide patient care from different health facilities into peoples' homes. Focusing on care provision for the elderly, the initiative will involve converting television sets at homes into points of care for efficient delivery of patient care in home settings.





American Well, a company specializing in telehealth, joined forces with Cisco to provide patient care from different health facilities into peoples' homes. Focusing on care provision for the elderly, the initiative will involve converting television sets at homes into points of care for efficient delivery of patient care in home settings. April 2019: California-based InTouch Health introduced Solo by InTouch, the company's fully-integrated, virtual end-to-end care platform. Touted as a first-of-its-kind telehealth solution in the industry, the solution provides scalable patient virtual healthcare and can be used in any setting.

List of Players Covered in the Telehealth Market Report:

SnapMD, Inc.

Encounter Telehealth

Doctor On Demand, Inc.

Dictum Health, Inc., LLC

GlobalMed

HelloMD

MDLIVE Inc.

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

American Well



