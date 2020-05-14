Market Overview

Core Gold Announces Resignations of Officers

Globe Newswire  
May 13, 2020 10:37pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:CGLD, OTCQX:CGLDF), announces that it has accepted the resignations of Sam Wong and Armando Alexandri as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, in connection with the Company's corporate-wide cost-cutting measures.

"We are thankful for Sam's and Armando's service, leadership and many years of commitment to the Company. We wish them well in all of their future endeavours," said Mark Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Core Gold.

Mark Bailey will act as Interim Chief Financial Officer as the Company assesses the vacancy in the position.

About Core Gold Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mining company involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on its flagship wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield Project. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Linderos and Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador, all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO, Director
Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3Z3
Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822
Email: info@coregoldinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

