Investar Holding Corporation Changes its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

BATON ROUGE, La., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (the "Company"), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association, announced today that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations from government authorities, the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournments or postponements thereof, the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual only format.



As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously made available to shareholders, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder of the Company as of the close of business on March 31, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by your bank, broker, or other holder of record as of the record date. Guests will not be allowed to access the Annual Meeting. In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet, you must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/ISTR prior to the registration deadline of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 22, 2020. You will be required to enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Electronic Availability that you previously received. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you to access the meeting and will permit you to participate in the meeting, including vote and submit questions during the meeting. The instruction email will be sent one hour prior to the meeting start time. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be provided in the instruction email.

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. Even if you have voted in advance, you may change or revoke your prior vote by voting at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously provided to you. The proxy card included with the materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association ("Investar"). The Company had total assets of approximately $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2020. Investar currently operates 23 branches serving south Louisiana, 5 branches serving southeast Texas and 2 branches serving west Alabama.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions about our business that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements are described in reports and registration statements we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, copies of which are available on the Investar internet website http://www.InvestarBank.com.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based except as required by law.

Contact:

Investar Holding Corporation

Chris Hufft

Chief Financial Officer

(225) 227-2215

Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com